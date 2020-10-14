Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 2 minutes ago

Barrett has been formally sworn in as the supreme court's ninth justice.

L3: nation view white amy coney barrett sworn in becomes ninth supreme court justice chief justice john roberts administered the oath this morning at the court.

Barrett's first votes on the court could include two big topics affecting president donald trump... the person who appointed her.

One case involves president donald trump's efforts to prevent the manhattan district attorney from acquiring his tax returns.

The other involves appeals from the trump campaign and republicans to shorten the deadline for receiving and counting absentee ballots in the battleground states of north carolina