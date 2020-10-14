Global  
 

Barrett has been formally sworn in as the supreme court's ninth justice.

L3: nation view white amy coney barrett sworn in becomes ninth supreme court justice chief justice john roberts administered the oath this morning at the court.

Barrett's first votes on the court could include two big topics affecting president donald trump... the person who appointed her.

One case involves president donald trump's efforts to prevent the manhattan district attorney from acquiring his tax returns.

The other involves appeals from the trump campaign and republicans to shorten the deadline for receiving and counting absentee ballots in the battleground states of north carolina




Oreobug08

Natalie Scavone RT @SteveSchmidtSES: It took Justice Barrett seconds to disgrace herself after being sworn in. She participated in a campaign rally at the… 22 seconds ago

AllenWaters17

Allen Waters RT @THEHermanCain: Amy Coney Barrett is President Trump’s third Supreme Court nominee and will fill the vacancy left by Ruth Bader Ginsburg… 31 seconds ago

timothycolson

Timothy Olson RT @NinaTotenberg: #SCOTUS Barrett takes judicial oath, takes over #RBG chambers, faces recusal motion in election case. https://t.co/K0824… 39 seconds ago

BDavis5371

BenjaminDavis5371 RT @SenatorDurbin: Now that she has been sworn in, litigants in the PA mail-in ballot case have rightly pointed out that Justice Barrett’s… 59 seconds ago

tullman

Howard Tullman As Amy Coney Barrett was sworn in, the other justices made their intentions clear. https://t.co/LqauXhcH8K via @slate 1 minute ago

ciaobellas_sue

Sue Bell Do you think it's just a coincidence that Coney Barrett was hastily sworn in on Hillary Rodham Clinton's birthday?… https://t.co/PjyAbg4lXh 1 minute ago

littleman20002

littleman2000 RT @GOP: A truly historic moment! JUSTICE Amy Coney Barrett takes the Constitutional Oath as she is sworn in as an Associate Justice of t… 2 minutes ago

maria_conney

Königin Connie Zuckerberg von Amerika RT @CP1NYS: Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett sworn in at White House ceremony https://t.co/MSwBPsDaN6 via @nypost 3 minutes ago


