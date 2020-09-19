KU students want day off for election
Students at the University of Kansas want the university to cancel classes for Election Day.
NYU SPS MS in Translation & Interpreting RT @nyuniversity: All set with your voting plan? Now text ten friends to remind them to make theirs too. We want to make sure all eligible… 1 hour ago
Kidblog RT @playfanschool: Want to see the Election Challenge in action? KSTP-TV “zoomed” inside a Twin Cities classroom to talk with @mister_cste… 2 hours ago
Hafsa Fathima RT @karinfischer: International students can't vote, but the outcome of the U.S. election affects them. International students, I want to h… 3 hours ago
Parking & Transit Students IF you are NOT registered in Knox Co and want to vote - you need to complete the absentee ballot request f… https://t.co/ajXoR14F3G 4 hours ago
🦇✨Candice (she/her)✨🦇 Don’t boo, VOTE! RT @826valencia: Our students are concerned about big issues at stake in this election, including slowing the spread of #COVID19. And they… 5 hours ago
826 Valencia Our students are concerned about big issues at stake in this election, including slowing the spread of #COVID19. An… https://t.co/LBpLr3WeIp 5 hours ago
Jorge Santos Today my students who are in 7th grade voiced their concerns about the up coming election. They are so worried for… https://t.co/9U11xLtNVV 5 hours ago
Rocketship Public Schools Want to see what we're doing in the classroom around civic engagement and the election? Check it out:… https://t.co/uo4Nl33tMs 8 hours ago
University Of Michigan COVID OrderThe Washtenaw County Health Department in Michigan has issued a stay-in-place order for students at the University of Michigan until Election Day due to the surge of coronavirus cases.
La Salle University Students Rethinking How To Get Out To Vote For Election DayLawmakers also gave examples of how they’re working in a bipartisan fashion.
Wisconsin needs poll workers ahead of 2020 Election DayASAP Elections is working to get the word out about poll worker needs via law students in Wisconsin.