Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

KU students want day off for election

Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 02:56s - Published
KU students want day off for election

KU students want day off for election

Students at the University of Kansas want the university to cancel classes for Election Day.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

County Orders University Students To ‘Stay In Place’ Until Election Day As COVID-19 Cases Surge

Washtenaw County's "stay in place" order will not affect the university's athletic schedule
Daily Caller - Published


Tweets about this

NYUtranslates

NYU SPS MS in Translation & Interpreting RT @nyuniversity: All set with your voting plan? Now text ten friends to remind them to make theirs too. We want to make sure all eligible… 1 hour ago

Kidblog

Kidblog RT @playfanschool: Want to see the Election Challenge in action? KSTP-TV “zoomed” inside a Twin Cities classroom to talk with @mister_cste… 2 hours ago

hafsabadsha

Hafsa Fathima RT @karinfischer: International students can't vote, but the outcome of the U.S. election affects them. International students, I want to h… 3 hours ago

UTKParking

Parking & Transit Students IF you are NOT registered in Knox Co and want to vote - you need to complete the absentee ballot request f… https://t.co/ajXoR14F3G 4 hours ago

tinylibrarian

🦇✨Candice (she/her)✨🦇 Don’t boo, VOTE! RT @826valencia: Our students are concerned about big issues at stake in this election, including slowing the spread of #COVID19. And they… 5 hours ago

826valencia

826 Valencia Our students are concerned about big issues at stake in this election, including slowing the spread of #COVID19. An… https://t.co/LBpLr3WeIp 5 hours ago

j_nyc_s

Jorge Santos Today my students who are in 7th grade voiced their concerns about the up coming election. They are so worried for… https://t.co/9U11xLtNVV 5 hours ago

RocketshipEd

Rocketship Public Schools Want to see what we're doing in the classroom around civic engagement and the election? Check it out:… https://t.co/uo4Nl33tMs 8 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

University Of Michigan COVID Order [Video]

University Of Michigan COVID Order

The Washtenaw County Health Department in Michigan has issued a stay-in-place order for students at the University of Michigan until Election Day due to the surge of coronavirus cases.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:11Published
La Salle University Students Rethinking How To Get Out To Vote For Election Day [Video]

La Salle University Students Rethinking How To Get Out To Vote For Election Day

Lawmakers also gave examples of how they’re working in a bipartisan fashion.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:48Published
Wisconsin needs poll workers ahead of 2020 Election Day [Video]

Wisconsin needs poll workers ahead of 2020 Election Day

ASAP Elections is working to get the word out about poll worker needs via law students in Wisconsin.

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 02:07Published