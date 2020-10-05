Klopp on 2-0 Champions League win: Pretty much as difficult as I expected

Klopp: Liverpool on wrong end of VAR in half our games this season



Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes his side have been on the wrong end ofVAR decisions in half their Premier League matches this season. The defendingchampions came from behind to beat Sheffield United 2-1 after going behind toanother contentious ruling. Just seven days after the Reds wrote to thePremier League for an explanation of two referrals by David Coote in theMerseyside derby, the video assistant – this time Andre Marriner – foundhimself in the spotlight again.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:27 Published on October 28, 0253