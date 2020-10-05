Global  
 

Klopp on 2-0 Champions League win: Pretty much as difficult as I expected

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:43s - Published
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp holds a post-match press conference after histeam beat Midtjylland 2-0 in the Champions League.


Klopp impressed by Liverpool response to difficult week [Video]

Klopp impressed by Liverpool response to difficult week

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp praised his side's response to 'not the best week'as they prepare to face FC Midtjylland in the Champions League group stage.

Klopp: Liverpool on wrong end of VAR in half our games this season [Video]

Klopp: Liverpool on wrong end of VAR in half our games this season

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes his side have been on the wrong end ofVAR decisions in half their Premier League matches this season. The defendingchampions came from behind to beat Sheffield United 2-1 after going behind toanother contentious ruling. Just seven days after the Reds wrote to thePremier League for an explanation of two referrals by David Coote in theMerseyside derby, the video assistant – this time Andre Marriner – foundhimself in the spotlight again.

Klopp delight as Liverpool beat Sheffield United - but were they fortunate?

 Jurgen Klopp says his Liverpool side "had to work hard" to preserve their unbeaten run at Anfield as they fought back to beat Sheffield United.
'I love these games. You earn the easier games on nights like these'

 Jurgen Klopp says his Liverpool side "had to work hard" to preserve their unbeaten run at Anfield as they fought back to beat Sheffield United.
Manchester United v RB Leipzig: Champions League match preview [Video]

Manchester United v RB Leipzig: Champions League match preview

A closer look at the stats as Manchester United welcome RB Leipzig in theChampions League.

Real Madrid snatch draw with Monchengladbach

 Real Madrid score two late goals to snatch a dramatic Champions League draw against Borussia Monchengladbach in Germany.
Man City cruise past Marseille to maintain winning start

 Manchester City continue their perfect start to the Champions League group stage with a comfortable victory at Marseille.
Liverpool 2-0 FC Midtjylland: Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah score in Reds win

 Liverpool make it two wins in two Group D games with victory over Champions League rookies FC Midtjylland despite losing Fabinho to injury.
Liverpool seek to maintain strong start to Champions League [Video]

Liverpool seek to maintain strong start to Champions League

Liverpool prepare for their Champions League group stage match against Danish team Midjtjylland.

How two rivals merged to upset the odds - the story of Midtjylland, Liverpool's Euro opponents

 FC Midtjylland and Brentford have been the poster boys for data-driven football and now the Danish side hope their approach can upset the odds against Liverpool.
BBC News

3 Things to keep an eye on as Liverpool travel to Ajax in the Champions League

Liverpool travel to Holland to take on Ajax in their first group match in the 2020/21 Champions...
Klopp hails Fabinho performance against Ajax

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praised Fabinho’s performance against Ajax, while insisting he was...
Fabinho’s display for Liverpool against Ajax won praise from Jurgen Klopp and Rio Ferdinand, and even WWE star Sheamus was blown away with goal line clearance

Fabinho’s display at the heart of Liverpool’s defence against Ajax won universal acclaim as he...
Koeman frustrated by Pique red card in big Barca win [Video]

Koeman frustrated by Pique red card in big Barca win

Ronald Koeman laments red card Gerard Pique received during 5-1 Champions League victory against Ferencvaros.

Klopp and Wijnaldum upset wtih nature of Van Dijk's injury [Video]

Klopp and Wijnaldum upset wtih nature of Van Dijk's injury

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp and midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum still angered by the tackle from Everton goalie Jordan Pickford that injured Virgil van Dijk.

Liverpool's hammering at Villa is result that 'should not happen' - Jurgen Klopp [Video]

Liverpool's hammering at Villa is result that 'should not happen' - Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said his players had made “massive mistakes” inthe 7-2 thrashing at Aston Villa, adding “a game like tonight should nothappen”. Klopp’s Premier League champions..

