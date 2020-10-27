Lions trade for DE Everson Griffen

Damone Hardy RT @TomPelissero: Here's why the Everson Griffen trade made sense for the #Cowboys and the #Lions, who get a motivated pass rusher at a bar… 8 seconds ago
Rip Kobe RT @RapSheet: Trade! #Cowboys DE Everson Griffen is being traded to the #Lions in exchange for draft pick compensation, sources say. Detroi… 1 minute ago
Ethan Playing ACNH haven’t finished FE3H RT @MySportsUpdate: Trade: #Cowboys are sending veteran DE Everson Griffen to the #Lions, per @RapSheet. Back in the NFC North. 7 minutes ago
Butta RT @PrideOfDetroit: BREAKING NEWS: Detroit Lions trading for DE Everson Griffen https://t.co/MQgsmR0uZc 8 minutes ago