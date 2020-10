Demi Lovato calls out Rudy Giuliani as he denies being 'inappropriate' in Borat sequel scene Demi Lovato has called out President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani after he denied being "inappropriate" with a female reporter in a controversial scene in the new Borat sequel.

Demi Lovato, Miley Cyrus and more celebrities who believe in aliens



If you are wondering if we're alone in the universe or if there are aliens and UFOs out there, you are not alone. Some very famous celebrities believe there is life on other planets. Credit: Page Six Duration: 03:24 Published 5 days ago