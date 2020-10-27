Global  
 

'You Cannot Get COVID From These Vaccines': Moderna COVID Vaccine Trial Works To Ensure Safety

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 01:57s - Published
Phase 3 is critical to determine if the vaccine works, said Dr. Lindsey Baden.

WBZ-TV's Cheryl Fiandaca reports.


