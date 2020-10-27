Silverado Fire: Evacuations Ordered As Containment Remains At 5%
Evacuations were initially ordered for the Orchard Hills community along Irvine Boulevard, from Bake Parkway to Jamboree Road, and then expanded.
New Evacuations Issued Around Silverado FireThe Silverado Fire has burned more than 11,000 acres and is 5% contained. Tina Patel reports.
Irvine residents evacuate as Silverado Fire continues to growResidents in Irvine, California were forced to evacuate on Monday (October 26) because of the Silverado Fire.
Crews Continue Working To Prevent Silverado Fire From Reaching HomesAs of Monday evening, the fire stood at 7,200 acres and zero containment. Nicole Comstock reports.