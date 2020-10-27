Global  
 

Silverado Fire: Evacuations Ordered As Containment Remains At 5%

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 02:23s - Published
Silverado Fire: Evacuations Ordered As Containment Remains At 5%

Silverado Fire: Evacuations Ordered As Containment Remains At 5%

Evacuations were initially ordered for the Orchard Hills community along Irvine Boulevard, from Bake Parkway to Jamboree Road, and then expanded.


vicioussoulxo

daisy 🤍 RT @ABC7: #SILVERADO FIRE UPDATE: Evacuations lifted in Irvine for 133 East to Portola High School and Great Park Blvd north to Irvine Blvd… 2 minutes ago

ABC7

ABC7 Eyewitness News #SILVERADO FIRE UPDATE: Evacuations lifted in Irvine for 133 East to Portola High School and Great Park Blvd north… https://t.co/Qj2RrCpRIq 5 minutes ago

JoanneHubble

Joanne Hubble RT @CityOfOrangeCA: The Orange Fire and Police are still monitoring the Silverado and Blue Ridge fires. There is no immediate threat, and… 39 minutes ago

CityOfOrangeCA

City of Orange The Orange Fire and Police are still monitoring the Silverado and Blue Ridge fires. There is no immediate threat,… https://t.co/u3I4auRyf9 2 hours ago

lifeispit

LifeIsPIT-uti-Bull🐾 RT @CBSLA: #BREAKING: #SilveradoFire evacuations ordered for Orchard Hills neighborhood along Irvine Blvd., between Bake Pkwy. and Jamboree… 19 hours ago

bettycjung

Betty C. Jung #SilveradoFire City of Lake Forest, CA Evacuation Zones Map https://t.co/qEqj3hscS7 Mandatory evacuations were also… https://t.co/CrjhkX8T4A 22 hours ago

Bewickwren

🇵🇹Common Raven🇺🇸 RT @bbdd333: #LakeForest Zone 4, Zone 5, Zone 7, and Zone 8 have been issued evacuation *warnings.* *No* evacuations have been ordered. Sen… 1 day ago

bbdd333

bbdd333 #LakeForest Zone 4, Zone 5, Zone 7, and Zone 8 have been issued evacuation *warnings.* *No* evacuations have been o… https://t.co/FcBRUAQLTD 1 day ago


