Justice Amy Coney Barrett Sworn In By Chief Justice Roberts

Justice Amy Coney Barrett has been officially sworn in as the 115th justice on the Supreme Court.

Coney Barrett recited the judicial oath Tuesday morning in a swearing-in ceremony administered by Chief Justice John Roberts.

The ceremony took place in the East Conference Room of the court.

According to CNN, everyone in attendance wore masks and observed social distancing guidelines for the ceremony.

All Supreme Court justices participated in the ceremony except Justice Stephen Breyer, who attended virtually.


