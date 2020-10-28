Southridge's Bland Makes It Back To The State Meet

Video Credit: WEVV - Published 2 weeks ago

Staying in dubois county..

Just down state road 231..

We have a southridge raider making the trek to state.

Last year..

Dylan bland made his first ever appearance..

And now one year later.... with additional experience under his belt..

The raider is ready to do some damage this weekend.

It's helping a lot.

There's a hill like two or 3k in the race and that was brutal.

I did it last year and so that's what i focused on this year, just going up the hill and there's like a half mile stretch at the end for the finish and we're really looking at the kick on the end.

Last year i was just really happy to be there and, i couldn't be any happier and i kind of got caught up in the moment.

While this year i'm going back so i have high expectations for myself.

It's senior year