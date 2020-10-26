DeOndra Dixon, Jamie Foxx's Younger Sister, Dies At 36

Jamie Foxx's younger sister, DeOndra Dixon, has died.

The Oscar-winning actor shared the sad news on Instagram on Monday.

Foxx posted a picture of himself with his sister and wrote: "My heart is shattered into a million pieces".

Foxx also wrote in his post that his sister was an ambassador for the Global Down Syndrome Foundation.

She is survived by her parents, brother, sister, and a large extended family.

DeOndra was 36 years old.