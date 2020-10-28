Philadelphia Officials Warn New Coronavirus Restrictions Could Be Coming Due To Rise In Cases

LA County Reports Over 1,500 New COVID-19 Cases, San Bernardino Adds Nearly 600 CasesCoronavirus case counts and death tolls continue to rise across the Southland with Los Angeles County adding 1,586 new cases and 29 deaths and San Bernardino County adding 593 cases and one additional..
Denver Moves To Safer At Home Level 3 'High Risk' As Coronavirus Cases Continue To RiseAs coronavirus cases continue to rise in Denver, there will be more restrictions impacting restaurants and retail spaces as well as large group gatherings.