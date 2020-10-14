Gridley High School confirms first coronavirus case

Video Credit: KHSL - Published 1 minute ago

A Gridley High student has tested positive, one week after classes resumed in person.

Schools in butte county have been open for in- person learning for week now.

Most are on a split day schedule..

But gridley school district is full on 'in- person' learning..

And now the high school has it's first positive coronavirus case.

Action news now reporter kristian lopez shows us the plan movinge forward.

### anonymous parent: i'm very upset, i'm taking my daughter back out of school.

Just over a week into in person classes and a student here at gridley high tested positive for covid -19.

A parent who did not want to be identified tells action news now the school did not notify her about the case.

Anonymous parent: i called this morning to let them know i heard of it and they transferred me to the nurses office and said there was one positive case and only notified the students that needed to be notified.

Gloria fuentes/gridley high parent: that is something that they should notify parents right away so we can take action and keep our families safe.

Kristian: what happens next after there is a case at a school?

Jordan reeves/superintendent: we receive notification from butte county public health department and begin the contact tracing process.

We work closely with butte county public health and follow their guidelines.

Superintendent jordan reeves says tells me they are working closely with health officials to identify any individuals who may have been exposed.

Superintentent jordan reeves: if kids are within or anybody is within 6 feet for more than 15 minutes per the public health guidelines, that particular individual or student would quarantine.

He says they are continuing to follow the guidelines to keep students safe. Keeping classes small and staggered lunches and recess.

Keeping classes small and staggered lunches and recess.

Superintentent jordan reeves: nearly 85% of parents are sending their kids to school so its obviously something that our community feels very strongly about.

Reeves says the student who tested postive is in quarantine and would not give us more information due to privacy laws.

Another parent told me off camera she was not concerned about sending her child back to campusãeven with this first case.

In gridley kristian lopez action news now coverage you can count on.

All five schools in the gridley unified school district reopened for full in-person learning last monday.

