Chrissy Teigen's Candid Personal Essay About Her Son Jack Is A Must-Read

Chrissy Teigen is ready to share her experience following the loss of her son Jack.

Elle reports the model and entrepreneur shared a poignant personal essay on Medium.

The essay detailed what she went through in the hospital, saying goodbye to her third child.

She also gave her thanks to everyone who has written notes to her and showed kindness to her family.

In the essay, she highlights the importance of sharing stories and being kind to others.

The essay is a beautiful, vulnerable read that shows how the loss of a child changes you.