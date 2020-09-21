Global  
 

Covid-19 May Cause 'Significant' Declines in Cognitive Function

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:37s - Published
A study of more than 84,500 people backs prior indications that surviving COVID may have lasting effects.

The novel coronavirus may be associated with potentially serious cognitive deficits.

GIzmodo points out that the new study has some major limitations.

However, research has found that covid-19 can cause neurological issues even in people with mild cases.

The research team was led by Imperial College London’s Adam Hampshire.

It was a collaborative project with BBC2 Horizon that collected a broad array of data.


