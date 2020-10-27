Global  
 

Tree Of Life Virtual Commemoration Held

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 03:14s - Published
Pittsburgh and people around the world remembered and reflected on the tragedy at the Tree of Life Synagogue two years ago.

KDKA's Jennifer Borrasso has more.


