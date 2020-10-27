Tree Of Life Virtual Commemoration Held
Pittsburgh and people around the world remembered and reflected on the tragedy at the Tree of Life Synagogue two years ago.
KDKA's Jennifer Borrasso has more.
'Love Can Overpower Hatred': Remembering The Lives Lost 2 Years Ago At Tree Of Life SynagogueKDKA's Lindsay Ward reports from Squirrel Hill where people are coming today to remember the lives lost two years ago at the Tree of Life Synagogue.