Wake Up Weather
16 WAPT Chief Meteorologist David Hartman has the forecast for Jackson and Central Mississippi.
Showers will be around Wednesdaymorning.
Maybe a rumble of thunder.
Andthen tomorrow evening and night Zetamoves across southeast Mississippi anda cold front moves through.
We'll seemore showers and thunderstorms turningquite a bit cooler behind.
Zeta willclear out Thursday afternoon and intothe weekend.
Hold.
Look at that.
Verynice weather.
Cool days.
But Sonny andchilly nights.Okay,Mhm.