Wake Up Weather

16 WAPT Chief Meteorologist David Hartman has the forecast for Jackson and Central Mississippi.

Showers will be around Wednesdaymorning.

Maybe a rumble of thunder.

Andthen tomorrow evening and night Zetamoves across southeast Mississippi anda cold front moves through.

We'll seemore showers and thunderstorms turningquite a bit cooler behind.

Zeta willclear out Thursday afternoon and intothe weekend.

Hold.

Look at that.

Verynice weather.

Cool days.

But Sonny andchilly nights.Okay,Mhm.




Hazardous Weather Conditions Prompt Fire Concerns In California

Hazardous Weather Conditions Prompt Fire Concerns In California Watch VideoAlex Livingston: "Well, some really rough weather conditions are still in the forecast...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •SeattlePI.com


Spectacularly beautiful weather photos will remind you what the outdoors looks like

The Royal Meteorological Society has announced 2020's Weather Photographer of the Year, providing a...
Mashable - Published

News24.com | Wednesday's weather update: Hot conditions to persist on Wednesday

Wednesday's weather will keep in line with the hot weather experienced over the last couple of days,...
News24 - Published


