Wake Up Weather

Look at that.

We'll seemore showers and thunderstorms turningquite a bit cooler behind.

Andthen tomorrow evening and night Zetamoves across southeast Mississippi anda cold front moves through.

Showers will be around Wednesdaymorning.

16 WAPT Chief Meteorologist David Hartman has the forecast for Jackson and Central Mississippi.

Wednesday's weather will keep in line with the hot weather experienced over the last couple of days,...

The Royal Meteorological Society has announced 2020's Weather Photographer of the Year, providing a...

Watch VideoAlex Livingston: "Well, some really rough weather conditions are still in the forecast...