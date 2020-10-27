Walter Wallace Jr.'s Family Details Leadup To Fatal Police Shooting

VOTE HIM OUT. REGISTER TO VOTE. VOTE.ORG RT @CBSPhilly: Attorneys for the Wallace family believe the fatal police shooting of Walter Wallace Jr. was unjustified and say the family… 15 minutes ago
Jon Benet Rammstein RT @PHLPAC: The Police Advisory Commission extends condolences to the family of Walter Wallace Jr. and to
all Philadelphians grieving. As t… 6 hours ago
CBS Philly Attorneys for the Wallace family believe the fatal police shooting of Walter Wallace Jr. was unjustified and say th… https://t.co/BgkMvaNiVZ 7 hours ago
PHLPAC The Police Advisory Commission extends condolences to the family of Walter Wallace Jr. and to
all Philadelphians gr… https://t.co/w7NxyxeZKk 9 hours ago
Family Of Walter Wallace Jr. Calls For Peace After Fatal Police Shooting, Looting In CityJoe Holden reports.
Joe Biden, Kamala Harris Issue Statement On Police Shooting Of Walter Wallace Jr. In PhiladelphiaReactions continue to pour in after Philadelphia police fatally shot a Black man armed with a knife in West Philadelphia Monday.
Looting, Vandalism Breaks Out After Fatal Police Shooting Of Walter Wallace Jr. In West PhiladelphiaMatt Petrillo reports.