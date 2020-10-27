Global  
 

Walter Wallace Jr.'s Family Details Leadup To Fatal Police Shooting

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 02:37s - Published
Walter Wallace Jr.'s Family Details Leadup To Fatal Police Shooting
Greg Argos reports.

Philadelphia To Investigate Fatal Police Shooting Of Walter Wallace

Philadelphia officials say they're investigating the fatal police shooting of Walter Wallace on...
NPR - Published Also reported by •Upworthy


Walter Wallace's Family Calls for Justice in His Fatal Philly PD Shooting

Walter Wallace Jr.'s family is speaking out over his fatal shooting at the hands of police in West...
TMZ.com - Published Also reported by •SOHH



callmeMir_

VOTE HIM OUT. REGISTER TO VOTE. VOTE.ORG RT @CBSPhilly: Attorneys for the Wallace family believe the fatal police shooting of Walter Wallace Jr. was unjustified and say the family… 15 minutes ago

wehrmanm

Jon Benet Rammstein RT @PHLPAC: The Police Advisory Commission extends condolences to the family of Walter Wallace Jr. and to all Philadelphians grieving. As t… 6 hours ago

CBSPhilly

CBS Philly Attorneys for the Wallace family believe the fatal police shooting of Walter Wallace Jr. was unjustified and say th… https://t.co/BgkMvaNiVZ 7 hours ago

PHLPAC

PHLPAC The Police Advisory Commission extends condolences to the family of Walter Wallace Jr. and to all Philadelphians gr… https://t.co/w7NxyxeZKk 9 hours ago


