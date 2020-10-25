Tracking Tropical Storm Zeta 10-27-20 11PM

Joanne Spruce "Tropical Storm Zeta could make direct hit on New Orleans as Category 1 hurricane" https://t.co/Jt6x3AinEC… https://t.co/Ys6KEiRSiN 20 minutes ago
Lee-Lee RT @jgray78: As of 10 p.m., #TropicalStormZeta was about 390 miles south-southwest of the mouth of the Mississippi River and was tracking n… 22 minutes ago
WKRG Caroline Carithers Zeta is still a tropical storm with winds of 70 mph but continues to show signs of strengthening and is still forec… https://t.co/lOjFiZb2pW 22 minutes ago
Jeremy Gray As of 10 p.m., #TropicalStormZeta was about 390 miles south-southwest of the mouth of the Mississippi River and was… https://t.co/xfjeSnEyY6 23 minutes ago
Jamey Heñslee RT @BradNitzWSB: Zeta will move into NW Georgia Thursday morning with tropical storm force winds and flooding expected. I'm tracking the st… 45 minutes ago
Brad Nitz Zeta will move into NW Georgia Thursday morning with tropical storm force winds and flooding expected. I'm tracking… https://t.co/Bmya6qLe7q 1 hour ago
FOX 46 Charlotte HAPPENING NOW: Tropical Storm Zeta is approaching the Gulf Coast. Tracking the Tropics has the latest at 8. Watch L… https://t.co/0wi4l7Dbkl 4 hours ago
8 News NOW TRACKING THE TROPICS: Get the latest on Tropical Storm Zeta as it approaches the Gulf Coast states. Also, we rememb… https://t.co/FxBVtxpyXv 4 hours ago
Bree's Evening Forecast: Tues., Oct. 27, 2020Tropical storm Zeta is expected to bring wet weather to the mid-state Wednesday.
Tracking Tropical Storm Zeta 10/27 6AMTracking Tropical Storm Zeta 10/27 6AM
Tracking Hurricane Zeta 10-26-20 11PMChief Meteorologist Craig Setzer shares the details of the latest advisory.