Tracking Tropical Storm Zeta 10-27-20 11PM

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:32s - Published
Chief Meteorologist Craig Setzer shares the details of the latest advisory.

Tropical Storm Zeta Forming, Could Reach Gulf Coast By Wednesday

Tropical Storm Zeta Forming, Could Reach Gulf Coast By Wednesday Watch VideoA tropical storm east of Mexico is headed for the Gulf Coast.  The tropical depression...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •UpworthyWashington PostUSATODAY.comFOXNews.comNYTimes.com


Tracking The Tropics: Tropical Storm Zeta Earliest Named 27th Atlantic Storm Recorded

Tropical Storm Zeta is expected to bring heavy rains and strong winds to portions of the Yucatan...
cbs4.com - Published

Tropical Storm Zeta 'rapidly strengthening' on way to Yucatan, takes aim at US Gulf Coast

A strengthening Tropical Storm Zeta is taking aim at Mexicos's Yucatan Peninsula on Monday before the...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •Washington PostCBC.caNYTimes.comCBS News



JoanneSpruceC21

Joanne Spruce "Tropical Storm Zeta could make direct hit on New Orleans as Category 1 hurricane" https://t.co/Jt6x3AinEC… https://t.co/Ys6KEiRSiN 20 minutes ago

LiamLeeson_

Lee-Lee RT @jgray78: As of 10 p.m., #TropicalStormZeta was about 390 miles south-southwest of the mouth of the Mississippi River and was tracking n… 22 minutes ago

wkrgcaroline

WKRG Caroline Carithers Zeta is still a tropical storm with winds of 70 mph but continues to show signs of strengthening and is still forec… https://t.co/lOjFiZb2pW 22 minutes ago

jgray78

Jeremy Gray As of 10 p.m., #TropicalStormZeta was about 390 miles south-southwest of the mouth of the Mississippi River and was… https://t.co/xfjeSnEyY6 23 minutes ago

jhhenslee

Jamey Heñslee RT @BradNitzWSB: Zeta will move into NW Georgia Thursday morning with tropical storm force winds and flooding expected. I'm tracking the st… 45 minutes ago

BradNitzWSB

Brad Nitz Zeta will move into NW Georgia Thursday morning with tropical storm force winds and flooding expected. I'm tracking… https://t.co/Bmya6qLe7q 1 hour ago

FOX46News

FOX 46 Charlotte HAPPENING NOW: Tropical Storm Zeta is approaching the Gulf Coast. Tracking the Tropics has the latest at 8. Watch L… https://t.co/0wi4l7Dbkl 4 hours ago

8NewsNow

8 News NOW TRACKING THE TROPICS: Get the latest on Tropical Storm Zeta as it approaches the Gulf Coast states. Also, we rememb… https://t.co/FxBVtxpyXv 4 hours ago


Bree's Evening Forecast: Tues., Oct. 27, 2020 [Video]

Bree's Evening Forecast: Tues., Oct. 27, 2020

Tropical storm Zeta is expected to bring wet weather to the mid-state Wednesday.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:33Published
Tracking Tropical Storm Zeta 10/27 6AM [Video]

Tracking Tropical Storm Zeta 10/27 6AM

Tracking Tropical Storm Zeta 10/27 6AM

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:31Published
Tracking Hurricane Zeta 10-26-20 11PM [Video]

Tracking Hurricane Zeta 10-26-20 11PM

Chief Meteorologist Craig Setzer shares the details of the latest advisory.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:45Published