Ole Miss Head Coach Lane Kiffin fined $25K by SEC

Ole Miss Head Football Coach Lane Kiffin has been fined $25,000 by the SEC for retweeting a post that called SEC game officials a “disgrace.”

- on a critical kick-off in the - fourth quarter against auburn,- on saturday... the ball slipped- past an auburn player... and- ended up in the end zone, for a- touchback.- kiffin says he was asking for a- review... but was told by a - referee - that the play was briefly - reviewed... and the call was- upheld.

- the problem is... on the replay- you can clearly see the ball hi- the player's hand... on the way- by.

- the s-e-c says the fine is for- violating conference by-- law 10.5... concerning- treatment, of game officials...- on social media.- however... the league also- acknowledged that kiffin was- right about the play... and tha- the replay officials- should've stopped the game... t- further review- the call.

- so... the officials blew the- call... and ole miss would go o- to- lose the game, 35-28... and - kiffin would go on to lose- 25-thousand - dollars... for