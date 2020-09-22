Global  
 

USM Interim Head Coach Scotty Walden accepts Austin Peay job

The Southern Miss football program was already three head coaches into the 2020 season with Scotty Walden missing the team’s last game due to COVID-19.

But now, he’ll be missing all the other games for a very different reason.

- - "earlier in life, you're excite- about being a - head coach and you're like this- is a stepping stone to the next- head coaching job to the- next head coaching job, and thi- is totally different.

I'm here- in a situation where i'm- excited and proud to be the hea- coach at southern miss.

I love- - - - southern miss.

I love - hattiesburg.

My wife and i love- it here, and we may end up- retiring here someday.- but i know that i'm not going t- be the next head coach here and- that's fine.

I hope they- pick a great football coach her- for these young men.

They need- - - - it."- - - - according to the sun herald...- southern miss is looking to - improve the budge for its - coaching staff -- which was las- in- conference u-s-a -- into the to- five... for the next hire.- -




