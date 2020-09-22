USM Interim Head Coach Scotty Walden accepts Austin Peay job
The Southern Miss football program was already three head coaches into the 2020 season with Scotty Walden missing the team’s last game due to COVID-19.
But now, he’ll be missing all the other games for a very different reason.
- the southern miss football- program was already three - head coaches into the 20-20 - season... with scotty walden- missing the team's last game...- due to covid-19.- but now... he'll be missing all- the other games... for a very - different reason.
- as first reported by yahoo!
- sports... and later - confirmed by the university - through a release... walden - has accepted the head coaching- position, at austin peay... - effectively leaving the golden- eagles, with an interim - to the interim... in the form o- tim billings.
- the black and gold were just- 1-3, under the 30-year-old- walden -- the youngest f-b-s- coach, in the nation -- who - took over for jay hopson, when- he resigned... following u-s-m'- season-opening home loss, to- south alabama.- it's been a hectic season, for- southern miss... who's already- missed two games, against - florida atlantic and u-tep... - due - to covid-19.- however... walden did secure hi- first-ever f-b-s- head coaching win, at north - texas... and is considered to b- one of the top up-and-coming- offensive minds.- - here's a statement from souther- miss athletic - director jeremy mc-clain... - quote... we are excited for - scotty and his family as they - begin this new journey... and w- wish them nothing but the best.- as we adjust... i have asked ti- billings to take over the - interim - head coach role... and i have - full confidence in his ability- to- successfully lead our team... - for the rest of the season... - un- - quote.- here's the next in line, for- u-s-m... double interim coach - billings.
- - "earlier in life, you're excite- about being a - head coach and you're like this- is a stepping stone to the next- head coaching job to the- next head coaching job, and thi- is totally different.
I'm here- in a situation where i'm- excited and proud to be the hea- coach at southern miss.
I love- - - - southern miss.
I love - hattiesburg.
My wife and i love- it here, and we may end up- retiring here someday.- but i know that i'm not going t- be the next head coach here and- that's fine.
I hope they- pick a great football coach her- for these young men.
They need- - - - it."- - - - according to the sun herald...- southern miss is looking to - improve the budge for its - coaching staff -- which was las- in- conference u-s-a -- into the to- five... for the next hire.- -