2021 Mississippi Sports Hall Of Fame Class Introduced

6 stars from the Magnolia state were introduced as the class of the 2021 Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame on Tuesday.

The class includes Murrah, Alcorn State and JSU standout Lindsey Hunter, Forest Hill product and Delta State basketball legend Debbie Brock, local golf great and Ole Miss star Randy Watkins, Ole Miss tennis legend Dave Randall, former Mississippi State forward and longtime NBA veteran Erick Dampier and former Ole miss offensive lineman and 9 year NFL Pro Terrance Metcalf