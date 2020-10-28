Albert Lea looks to win more games in 2020

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 3 minutes ago

The Tigers won their first game since 2017.

(?

"(?

"(?

"(kaleb?

"(?

"(?

Volleyball team celebrated an accomplishmen t they haven't reached since 2017... a win.

I met with the team this afternoon to talk about what that moment was like... and what the tigers approach is this season.xxx the girls were ecstatic and it proved to themselves that they can do it.

The last time the tigers won a game was october 13th of 2017.

Current seniors ?

"* like carissa nelson ?

"* w only freshmen then.

With the schedule beginning to heat up... she says the five set win over austin is a big boost of confidence.

It gave us a lot more confidence, especially since we have northfield next.

The tigers' strategy is simple this season.... take it one small goal at a time.

Always be positive and the first to 10 and the first to 20.

Head coach ?

"* jamie cameron ?

"* s those smaller goals will lead to bigger accomplishmen ts.

We take it little pieces at a time because this game is a mental game too and if you get down on yourself for the last point instead of keep looking forward, it can ruin how you play.

The approach seems to be working as the tigers have played their opponents more closely this season.

<with these small goals we've been close.

We were closer to owatonna and so with austin we took it to five when i know the girls really had it in them to win in three but you know it came to the past came to haunt them a little (?

"(?

"(?

"(kaleb?

"(?

"(?

Coach cameron what it's going to take to win more games this season... his answer was simple.... the first to