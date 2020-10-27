'Stop this violence:' father of Walter Wallace Jr. speaks
Walter Wallace Jr.'s father urged protesters Tuesday night to stop violence and chaos in Philadelphia.
Delbert Earl Myers Walter Wallace protests continue in Philadelphia, Wallace’s father condemns looting https://t.co/UscdPtWCXJ “They’r… https://t.co/ErQ6Nmuple 25 minutes ago
Gregory Clay New York Daily News
OCTOBER 27, 2020
BREAKING NEWS
Looting at Walter Wallace Jr. protests in Philadelphia, his fa… https://t.co/9sbFEYUTZC 47 minutes ago
Elizabeth Cavanaugh RT @NYDailyNews: “They’re not helping my family, they’re showing disrespect,” Walter Wallace Sr. told the Inquirer and assembled media.
“… 48 minutes ago
New York Daily News “They’re not helping my family, they’re showing disrespect,” Walter Wallace Sr. told the Inquirer and assembled med… https://t.co/e3ASVmrOZ7 1 hour ago
Kobe the 🐐 RT @shanermurph: #Philadelphia
Just in:
“They’re not helping my family, they’re showing disrespect. Stop this violence and chaos. People h… 2 hours ago
Adam Joseph @RyanTBo28 even the father of Walter Wallace said this “They’re not helping my family, they’re showing disrespect.… https://t.co/vVtFDaTXli 2 hours ago
Family Of Walter Wallace Jr. Calls For Peace After Fatal Police Shooting, Looting In CityJoe Holden reports.
Joe Biden, Kamala Harris Issue Statement On Police Shooting Of Walter Wallace Jr. In PhiladelphiaReactions continue to pour in after Philadelphia police fatally shot a Black man armed with a knife in West Philadelphia Monday.
Looting, Vandalism Breaks Out After Fatal Police Shooting Of Walter Wallace Jr. In West PhiladelphiaMatt Petrillo reports.