Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Stop this violence:' father of Walter Wallace Jr. speaks

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:19s - Published
'Stop this violence:' father of Walter Wallace Jr. speaks

'Stop this violence:' father of Walter Wallace Jr. speaks

Walter Wallace Jr.'s father urged protesters Tuesday night to stop violence and chaos in Philadelphia.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Philadelphia Philadelphia Largest city in Pennsylvania

Walter Wallace: Philadelphia calls National Guard after unrest

 Philadelphia will deploy more police officers and has called for help from the National Guard as it braces for further unrest after the police killing of a Black..
WorldNews

Pennsylvania A.G. on Supreme Court, ballot deadlines and the vote count

 The addition of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court potentially breaks the deadlock after last week's 4-4 decision allowing Pennsylvania's extended mail-in..
CBS News

Protests erupt after Philadelphia police fatally shoot Black man

 The Philadelphia police shooting of 27-year-old Walter Wallace, an incident that was captured on cellphone video, sparked demonstrations that have turned..
CBS News

Tweets about this

delbert_earl

Delbert Earl Myers Walter Wallace protests continue in Philadelphia, Wallace’s father condemns looting https://t.co/UscdPtWCXJ “They’r… https://t.co/ErQ6Nmuple 25 minutes ago

gregory_clay

Gregory Clay New York Daily News OCTOBER 27, 2020 BREAKING NEWS Looting at Walter Wallace Jr. protests in Philadelphia, his fa… https://t.co/9sbFEYUTZC 47 minutes ago

elizabethcav07

Elizabeth Cavanaugh RT @NYDailyNews: “They’re not helping my family, they’re showing disrespect,” Walter Wallace Sr. told the Inquirer and assembled media. “… 48 minutes ago

NYDailyNews

New York Daily News “They’re not helping my family, they’re showing disrespect,” Walter Wallace Sr. told the Inquirer and assembled med… https://t.co/e3ASVmrOZ7 1 hour ago

BgreatOrDieTryn

Kobe the 🐐 RT @shanermurph: #Philadelphia Just in: “They’re not helping my family, they’re showing disrespect. Stop this violence and chaos. People h… 2 hours ago

6abcadamjoseph

Adam Joseph @RyanTBo28 even the father of Walter Wallace said this “They’re not helping my family, they’re showing disrespect.… https://t.co/vVtFDaTXli 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Family Of Walter Wallace Jr. Calls For Peace After Fatal Police Shooting, Looting In City [Video]

Family Of Walter Wallace Jr. Calls For Peace After Fatal Police Shooting, Looting In City

Joe Holden reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 03:48Published
Joe Biden, Kamala Harris Issue Statement On Police Shooting Of Walter Wallace Jr. In Philadelphia [Video]

Joe Biden, Kamala Harris Issue Statement On Police Shooting Of Walter Wallace Jr. In Philadelphia

Reactions continue to pour in after Philadelphia police fatally shot a Black man armed with a knife in West Philadelphia Monday.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:32Published
Looting, Vandalism Breaks Out After Fatal Police Shooting Of Walter Wallace Jr. In West Philadelphia [Video]

Looting, Vandalism Breaks Out After Fatal Police Shooting Of Walter Wallace Jr. In West Philadelphia

Matt Petrillo reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 01:59Published