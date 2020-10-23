Meigs County bus crash

Global  
 

The bus driver and a student were killed in a school bus crash on Tuesday.

Here is the latest.

County as a horrific crash claims the life of an adult and kid.

They were on a meigs county school bus.

News 12's dorothy sherman has the latest... in our top local story.

Sheriff jackie melton: "it's been a tough, tough day today."

A nightmare in meigs county tuesday as a crash inlvolving a meigs county school bus kills the driver and a 7 year-old female student and sends others to the hospital.

Thp/lt.

Bill miller: "tennessee highway patrol wants to extend our sincere condolences to this community to the family of the school bus driver, to the family of the young 7 year old child whose killed tonight in this horrific crash."

According to the tennessee highway patrol the bus carrying 22 kids was headed south down highway 58 and in its lane when a service electric truck going the oposite way lost control and eventually slide into the other lane.

Thp/lt.

Bill miller: "the bus driver had no opportunity to stop to avoid the crash."

A total of 5 children were air lifted to the hospital, and two were taken by ground.

Director of schools clint baker: "never in your wildest drreams do you knowwhen you go out the door in the morning that you'll deal with something like this.

It's hard for me.

I can just imagine the way our families are feeling right now."

Mcs director of schools clint baker says the tennessee department of mental health and county crisis team will be on site wednesday.

Director of schools clint baker: "we have a lot of teachers, staff and drivers that are in a lot of pain."

He is asking folks keep their families in their prayers.

The crash remains under investigation.

In meigs county, dorothy sherman, news 12 now.

If you would like to help those impacted by that bus crash, you can always give blood.

Blood assurance says it's extending its hours again at several locations tomorrow night.

They will be open until 10 o'clock.

You're encouraged to make an appointment.




UPDATE: THP reports Meigs Co. school bus driver, 7-year-old girl killed in crash; 7 other children hospitalized

MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — UPDATE: ABC affiliate station WTVC News Channel 9 reports, Tennessee...
Upworthy - Published


