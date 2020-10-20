Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bihar polls 2020: Voting for first phase underway; over 1,000 candidates in fray

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:31s - Published
Bihar polls 2020: Voting for first phase underway; over 1,000 candidates in fray

Bihar polls 2020: Voting for first phase underway; over 1,000 candidates in fray

First phase of polling in the three-phase Bihar Assembly Elections is underway.

Over 1,000 candidates are in the fray for this phase.

This election is India's first after the outbreak of Covid-19.

The election commission has directed all polling booths to follow Covid-19 guidelines during voting and counting of votes.

Officials deployed at polling stations were seen wearing masks & gloves.

Covid-19 patients will vote in the last hour of the day.

Election results will be announced on November 10.

Watch the full video for more.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Bihar Bihar State in Eastern India

'BJP wants to use Chirag, and then get rid of him,' says Congress' Bihar In-Charge [Video]

'BJP wants to use Chirag, and then get rid of him,' says Congress' Bihar In-Charge

Congress' Bihar in-charge Shaktisinh Gohil on Chirag Paswan said that BJP wants to use Chirag to burn down Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's house and later get rid of him too. Shaktisinh Gohil said, "BJP wants to keep 'Chirag' in their hand to light up their homes and burn down Nitish Ji's house. They want to extinguish the 'Chirag' also. So BJP wants to use Chirag first, and then get rid of him later."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:30Published
Chirag Paswan slams CM Nitish for Munger incident, demands probe [Video]

Chirag Paswan slams CM Nitish for Munger incident, demands probe

Speaking to ANI in Patna on October 28, National President of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and Member of Parliament (MP) of Lok Sabha from Bihar's Jamui, Chirag Paswan spoke on Munger incident. Paswan said, "Who is responsible for the firing and lathi-charge incident in Munger? Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is now playing the role of General Dyer who ordered the Jallianwala Bagh massacre." "I am sure CM is responsible for the incident, an investigation should be done," he added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:40Published
Bihar polls: People have resolved to defeat those who brought 'jungle raj' in state, says PM Modi [Video]

Bihar polls: People have resolved to defeat those who brought 'jungle raj' in state, says PM Modi

Addressing a public rally at Raj Maidan in Darbhanga on October 28 ahead of Bihar elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "People of Bihar have resolved to defeat those who brought 'jungle raj' in the state, those who looted Bihar." "These are the people under whom the crime was rampant in the state," PM Modi added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:19Published
‘Past governments were only interested in commission’: PM Modi in Bihar [Video]

‘Past governments were only interested in commission’: PM Modi in Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lashed out at the opposition during his speech at a rally in Darbhanga, Bihar. PM Modi said that past governments were only interested in commission and not in development work & connectivity projects. He urged people to vote for development work and reiterated his ‘Atmanirbhar Bihar’ pitch during the rally. PM Modi also raked up the Ram Temple issue and said that even those who played politics on the issue are now forced to applaud the efforts of the Modi government. He further took a jibe on the opposition over corruption and lack of development work. ‘Those who were in the government, their mantra was 'paisa hajam, pariyojana khatam'. They had so much love for word 'commission' that they never paid attention towards connectivity,’ he said. Voting began on 71 constituencies spread across 16 districts in the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections. The next two phases of polls are scheduled for 3rd November & 7th November. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 04:19Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

COVID-19: PM Modi requests voters to follow precautionary measures amid Bihar polls [Video]

COVID-19: PM Modi requests voters to follow precautionary measures amid Bihar polls

Addressing a public rally at Raj Maidan in Darbhanga on October 28 ahead of Bihar elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Today first phase of polling is underway. I would like to request everyone to follow all precautionary measures against COVID-19. I pray for the speedy recovery of everyone who has been infected with the disease," PM Modi added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:30Published
Sir Ed Davey calls on Government to outline Christmas Covid-19 strategy [Video]

Sir Ed Davey calls on Government to outline Christmas Covid-19 strategy

Leader of the Liberal Democrats Sir Ed Davey MP tells BBC Breakfast that theGovernment needs to come up with a coronavirus Christmas strategy across allfour UK nations.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:26Published

'It's an unfortunate endpoint': Dodgers' World Series win marred by Justin Turner's return to field for celebration

 The Dodgers' World Series win was spoiled when Justin Turner, who tested positive for COVID-19, returned to the field to celebrate with his teammates.
USATODAY.com

Coronavirus updates: Wisconsin reports worst day of deaths, cases; 3 Western states join California vaccine review group; 226K US deaths

 Hawaii to welcome Japanese visitors beginning Nov. 6. Wisconsin reports worst day of deaths, cases. CDC survey on mask usage. Latest COVID news.
 
USATODAY.com

Related news from verified sources

Bihar: 153 crorepatis in first phase poll fray

Unbelievable it may sound in an otherwise poor state like Bihar, but records show that out 153 out of...
IndiaTimes - Published

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Meet the richest candidate in the first phase - Check details

A study undertaken by Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) has revealed that around one third...
Zee News - Published

Stage set for country's first Covid-era elections in Bihar

The stage is set for India’s first Covid-era elections in Bihar. More than two crore electors will...
IndiaTimes - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

China frowns over India-US bonhomie, says 'No space for a third party interference|Oneindia News [Video]

China frowns over India-US bonhomie, says 'No space for a third party interference|Oneindia News

Polling in the first phase of Bihar polls underway in 71 of the 243 assembly constituencies of the state. Rattled by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's strong support for India's efforts to defend its..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:17Published
‘Have you become General Dyer?’: Opposition slams Nitish over Munger firing [Video]

‘Have you become General Dyer?’: Opposition slams Nitish over Munger firing

Opposition has hit out at the Nitish Kumar led Bihar government over the Munger firing incident where one person was killed and several others, including policemen were injured. Congress leader..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:03Published
Watch: BJP's Prem Kumar rides cycle to reach polling booth in Gaya [Video]

Watch: BJP's Prem Kumar rides cycle to reach polling booth in Gaya

Agriculture, Animal and Fisheries Resources Minister of Bihar Prem Kumar rode a cycle on his way to the polling booth to cast his vote in Gaya. Earlier, the minister offered prayers at temple to seek..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:35Published