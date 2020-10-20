Bihar polls 2020: Voting for first phase underway; over 1,000 candidates in fray

Congress' Bihar in-charge Shaktisinh Gohil on Chirag Paswan said that BJP wants to use Chirag to burn down Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's house and later get rid of him too. Shaktisinh Gohil said, "BJP wants to keep 'Chirag' in their hand to light up their homes and burn down Nitish Ji's house. They want to extinguish the 'Chirag' also. So BJP wants to use Chirag first, and then get rid of him later."
Speaking to ANI in Patna on October 28, National President of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and Member of Parliament (MP) of Lok Sabha from Bihar's Jamui, Chirag Paswan spoke on Munger incident. Paswan said, "Who is responsible for the firing and lathi-charge incident in Munger? Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is now playing the role of General Dyer who ordered the Jallianwala Bagh massacre." "I am sure CM is responsible for the incident, an investigation should be done," he added.
Addressing a public rally at Raj Maidan in Darbhanga on October 28 ahead of Bihar elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "People of Bihar have resolved to defeat those who brought 'jungle raj' in the state, those who looted Bihar." "These are the people under whom the crime was rampant in the state," PM Modi added.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lashed out at the opposition during his speech at a rally in Darbhanga, Bihar. PM Modi said that past governments were only interested in commission and not in development work & connectivity projects. He urged people to vote for development work and reiterated his ‘Atmanirbhar Bihar’ pitch during the rally. PM Modi also raked up the Ram Temple issue and said that even those who played politics on the issue are now forced to applaud the efforts of the Modi government. He further took a jibe on the opposition over corruption and lack of development work. ‘Those who were in the government, their mantra was 'paisa hajam, pariyojana khatam'. They had so much love for word 'commission' that they never paid attention towards connectivity,’ he said. Voting began on 71 constituencies spread across 16 districts in the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections. The next two phases of polls are scheduled for 3rd November & 7th November. Watch the full video for all the details.
Addressing a public rally at Raj Maidan in Darbhanga on October 28 ahead of Bihar elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Today first phase of polling is underway. I would like to request everyone to follow all precautionary measures against COVID-19. I pray for the speedy recovery of everyone who has been infected with the disease," PM Modi added.
Polling in the first phase of Bihar polls underway in 71 of the 243 assembly constituencies of the state. Rattled by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's strong support for India's efforts to defend its..
Agriculture, Animal and Fisheries Resources Minister of Bihar Prem Kumar rode a cycle on his way to the polling booth to cast his vote in Gaya. Earlier, the minister offered prayers at temple to seek..