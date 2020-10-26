Global  
 

Bihar polls: Tejashwi Yadav urges people to 'vote for change'

As voting of first phase commenced on 71 seats in Bihar, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav urged people to excise their voting rights keeping in mind the issues that the state is facing.

He further said that people should vote for a change.

Tejashwi Yadav said, "It is a festival of democracy.

I just want to urge people of Bihar to excise their voting right in order to see a change.

For 15 years, this government has kept the youth unemployed, turned away from daily wage workers, poverty did not end, famine did not end and instead both health and education got adversely affected.

Therefore, people who are excising vote should vote on issues.

And today, unemployment is the biggest issue in Bihar.

And please vote to see a change."


