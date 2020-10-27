|
Silverado Fire Grows To Over 13,000 Acres, Nearly 70,000 Homes Threatened
Silverado Fire Grows To Over 13,000 Acres, Nearly 70,000 Homes Threatened
Three more firefighters suffered minor injuries while battling the blaze, but all were treated and released.
Two other firefighters who suffered major burn injuries Monday remain in critical condition and "fighting for their lives,'' according to OCFA Chief Brian Fennessy.
