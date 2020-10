President Trump, VP candidate Harris visit Southern Nevada on campaign trail

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:33s - Published 6 minutes ago

With less than a week until the 2020 presidential election, candidates are hitting the ground running in battleground states hoping to secure those final votes.

HITTING THE GROUND RUNNING INBATTLEGROUND STATES - HOPING TOSECURE THOSE FINAL VOTES.DEMOCRATIC VICE PRESIDENTIALHOPEFUL KAMALA HARRIS -SPEAKING IN LAS VEGAS TUESDAY -AT THE DOOLITTLE COMMUNITYCENTER - ENCOURAGING EARLYVOTING.SHE SAYS SHE AND FORMER VP JOEBIDEN UNDERSTAND THE IMPACTCOVID-19 SPECIFICALLY HAS HADON NEVADA.SHE BELIEVES PRESIDENT TRUMPHANDLED IT ALL POORLY - AND HASFOCUSED ON REVERSING THEPREVIOUS ADMINISTRATION'S WORK.((SOT)) HARRIS "EVER SINCE HESTATED RUNNING FOR OFFICE HEHAS A WEIRD OBSESSING WITHGETTING RID OF ANYTHING OBAMACREATED.HAVE YOU NOTICED THAT.WE DON'T NEED PRESIDENTS WITHWEIRD OBSESSIONS." FORMER VICEPRESIDENT JOE BIDEN CAMPAIGNINGIN GEORGIA -- A STATE NODEMOCRAT HAS WON IN NEARLY 30YEARS PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP -ALSO MAKING THE ROUNDS.THIS MICHIGAN RALLY WAS JUSTONE OF THREE STOPS FOR THEPRESIDENT ON TUESDAY - TOTINGBIG TURNOUTS!

((SOT)) TRUMP:THERE'S NEVER BEEN ANYTHINGLIKE THIS IN TERMS OFWHICH HE WON IN 2016.FIRST LADY MELANIA TRUMP --HOSTING HER FIRST SOLO CAMPAIGNEVENT - DEFENDING THEADMINISTRATION'S PANDEMICRESPONSE - SAYING THAT THEADMINISTRATION IS GETTING FOLKSTO WORK AND FINDING SOLUTIONS.PRESIDENT TRUMP - EXPECTED TOSPEAK WEDNESDAY TO NEVADA ANDARIZONA VOTERS AT AN EVENT INTHE LAUGHLIN/BULLHEAD CITYAREA.AD LIB LANDING PRESIDENT TRUMPIS SCHEDULED TO HOST THAT RALLYIN BULLHEAD CITY ARIZONATOMORROW AT NOON.THAT'S IS ABOUT A TWO-HOURDRIVE FROM LAS VEGAS.A CRIME ALERT TONIGHT.LAS VEGAS METR