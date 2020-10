Pep praises Torres as makeshift striker Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:24s - Published 7 minutes ago Pep praises Torres as makeshift striker Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola 'congratulates' winger Ferran Torres for playing as a makeshift striker in their 3-0 Champions League win at Marseille that saw the Spaniard score the opening goal. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this