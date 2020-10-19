Global  
 

Ballabhgarh incident: Faridabad MP Krishan Pal Gurjar meets victim's family

Faridabad Lok Sabha Member of Parliament Krishan Pal Gurjar met the family members of the woman, who was shot dead by a man in Haryana's Ballabhgarh.

Gurjar assured speedy justice to the family.

He further said, "Family's demand of forming SIT and fast track court has been accepted.

We will try our best to give them justice."


Randeep Surjewala slams CM ML Khattar over Ballabhgarh incident [Video]

Randeep Surjewala slams CM ML Khattar over Ballabhgarh incident

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on October 27 slammed Haryana's Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar-led government over the 21-year-old college girl who was shot dead in broad daylight in Haryana's Ballabhgarh on Oct 26. He said, "45% crime against women increased in Haryana in 2 years. Haryana is number one in gang-rape. Khattar should feel ashamed as the girls are not safe in his state. Accused should be punished in 30 days." Mortal remains of the girl were handed over to her family in Faridabad. The two accused in the incident have been sent to two-day police custody.

No respite for Delhi-NCR as air quality remains 'poor', may deteriorate further due to stubble burning

 There's no respite for residents of Delhi and adjoining NCR as the air quality in the region continues to deteriorate. On Sunday, the Air Quality Index in parts..
DNA

Ballabhgarh incident: 'She was Hindu therefore no one is coming,' says victim's brother [Video]

Ballabhgarh incident: 'She was Hindu therefore no one is coming,' says victim's brother

On October 26, a 21-year-old college girl was shot dead in broad daylight in Ballabhgarh. According to police, the incident happened when the woman went to write her college exam. Two accused have been arrested in the incident and are in police custody. According to victim's brother, "The problem is that we have to sit for justice, we did not give vote to sit, we gave vote so that we could get justice at our doorstep. It is more than 24 hours, no MLA, politician came to meet us. If she would have been a Muslim daughter, everyone would have come. But she is Hindu therefore no one is coming."

Ballabhgarh murder: Accused Tauseef reveals why he killed Nikita

 As per the investigators, Nikita and Tausif had a conversation a day before the murder took place.
DNA

DNA Exclusive: Ballabgarh murder accused has political backing, says victim's family

 Zee News spoke exclusively to the family of the victims who allege that the entire incident is a case of 'love jihad' and is politically motivated.
DNA

Ballabhgarh incident: 'There was pressure on her to change religion and marry,' says victim's father [Video]

Ballabhgarh incident: 'There was pressure on her to change religion and marry,' says victim's father

On October 26, a 21-year-old college girl was shot dead in broad daylight in Ballabhgarh. According to police, the incident happened when the woman went to write her college exam. Two accused have been arrested in the incident and are in the police custody. According to victim's father, "There was pressure on her to change her religion and marry." Earlier today, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar assured strict action against the culprits.

Caught on cam: Woman attacked with acid by 2 bike-borne in Haryana's Panipat [Video]

Caught on cam: Woman attacked with acid by 2 bike-borne in Haryana's Panipat

In a heinous crime, two bike-borne men attacked a woman in Haryana with acid. The incident happened in Panipat on October 26. "FIR has been registered. Based on the CCTV footage, we are identifying the men," a police official said.

Ballabhgarh murder: Cremation of 21-year-old student held in Haryana [Video]

Ballabhgarh murder: Cremation of 21-year-old student held in Haryana

Body of 21-year-old student, who was shot dead in Haryana's Ballabhgarh brought to her residence from hospital. The family members then took the body to crematorium for the cremation. Earlier in the day, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar assured that strict action will be taken against the accused. The whole incident was captured in a CCTV footage placed outside victim's college. She could be seen trying to save herself but was shot at point blank range. After shooting the girl, the assailant fled with his associate in the car. Locals and family members of the student also staged a protest. Police earlier today arrested the attacker Touseef and his accomplice, Rehan, and have sent them to two days police custody.

