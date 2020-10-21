Tejashwi Yadav demands 'High Court-monitored probe' in Munger incident

As voting of first phase commenced on 71 seats in Bihar, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav urged people to excise their voting rights keeping in mind the issues that the state is facing. He further said that people should vote for a change. Tejashwi Yadav said, "It is a festival of democracy. I just want to urge people of Bihar to excise their voting right in order to see a change. For 15 years, this government has kept the youth unemployed, turned away from daily wage workers, poverty did not end, famine did not end and instead both health and education got adversely affected. Therefore, people who are excising vote should vote on issues. And today, unemployment is the biggest issue in Bihar. And please vote to see a change."
Responding to Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi's allegations stating that RJD supremo Lalu Yadav performed tantrik rituals to kill him, Mahagathbandan chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav said the comment by the BJP leader is bizarre and that he had never expected such statement from him. "What to say on this bizarre comment. Never expected this from Sushil Modi. He could have spoken about employment, industries, education, healthcare. He could have explained the achievements done during 15 years tenure. Such superstitious statements in this time are bizarre," Tejashwi said. Taking to Twitter, Sushil Modi made a number of serious allegations about Lalu Yadav's lifestyle and his belief in black magic. "Lalu Prasad is so superstitious that he not only stopped wearing a white kurta at the behest of the tantrik, but also made Tantrik Shankar Charan Tripathi the national spokesperson of the party," Sushil Modi tweeted. "The same tantric had performed tantric puja for Lalu Prasad at Vindhyachal Dham (Mirzapur). They have also done tantric rituals to kill me three years ago," he further claimed. He continued saying that Lalu Prasad Yadav does not trust the public, so he kept performing rituals like black magic, animal sacrifice and praying of spirits. Despite this, he neither escaped from jail nor could save his power. He can still spend 14 years in jail, he added. Watch the full video for more details.
The BJP has released its manifesto for the upcoming Bihar Assembly Election and the focus seems to be on jobs, healthcare and the education sector. The manifesto was released by Union Finance Minister and BJP leader Nirmala Sitharaman and senior leaders Bhupender Yadav, Nityanand Rai, Ashwini Choubey, and Pramod Kumar. The BJP promised to provide free Covid vaccination to all in the state once it was developed. The manifesto comes a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi hits the campaign trail. The BJP's manifesto speaks about the Prime Minister's vision of making 'Atmanirbhar Bihar'. The party has also promised to provide medical, engineering and technical education in Hindi and promised to appoint 3 lakh new teachers across different levels in the next year. This comes as the Mahagathbandhan in its manifesto has promised 10 lakh jobs in its very first cabinet meet if elected to power. Bihar will vote in three phases between October 28th and November 7th. The results will be announced on 10th of November. Watch the full video for all the details.
Addressing public rally in Kahalgaon town on October 21 ahead of Bihar elections, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh mocked 'Mahagathbandhan' of Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). He said, "Laalten phoot gayi hai aur tel beh gayi hai, ab na panjaa ka chali aur na unka koi khel chali."
Speaking to ANI in Patna on October 27, the Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs and Member of Parliament (MP) from Bihar's Ujiyarpur, Nityanand Rai spoke on upcoming Bihar polls and Tejashwi Yadav. Rai said, "There is no question of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) forming government as National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will form government with 2/3rd majority and Nitish Kumar will become Bihar CM," he added.
One person was killed and several were injured after police allegedly opened fire following ruckus during a procession of Goddess Durga on October 26 in Bihar's Munger. The police claimed that the person died when someone from the crowd fired. Police resorted to baton charge on a group carrying Goddess Durga for the immersion. The injured were rushed to nearby hospital. Around 20 policemen also sustained injuries during stone pelting. The police also recovered three 'desi kattas' (country-made pistols) with some live cartridges. Speaking on the heartbreaking incident, city's Superintendent of Police Lipi Singh said that unidentified person from the crowd fired leading to man's death. "During Durga puja immersion, some anti-social elements restored to stone pelting which injured 20 policemen after this someone from the crowd fired leading to one death. Situation is under control," said Singh after the violent clash.
Agriculture, Animal and Fisheries Resources Minister of Bihar Prem Kumar rode a cycle on his way to the polling booth to cast his vote in Gaya. Earlier, the minister offered prayers at temple to seek blessings. Total of 1,066 candidates are in fray for 71 seats in Bihar. Amid pandemic, it is first of its kind voting.
Bihar votes in first phase, amid Covid guidelines. Record recoveries in Bengal amid fear of 'tsunami' of Covid cases. Pfizer is optimistic about delivering vaccine in 2020. And Here's how SRK replied when asked if he will sell 'Mannat'. All the news and updates for you in this editorji playlist.
Voting for the first phase of Bihar Elections commenced in Bihar. All COVID-19 protocols are being adhered to at the polling booths. Stations were thoroughly sanitised. People queued up at the polling stations while maintaining social distancing. Total of 1,066 candidates are in fray for 71 seats in Bihar. Amid pandemic, it is first of its kind voting. Voters hailed the precautions taken by the administration at the polling stations.