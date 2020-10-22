Tejashwi Yadav demands 'High Court-monitored probe' in Munger incident

Global  
 

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:27s - Published
Addressing a joint press conference of 'Mahagathbandhan' in Patna on October 28, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav spoke on Munger incident.

Yadav said, "We condemn firing by police in Munger, in which 1 person was killed.

This double-engine government definitely had a role in it." "We want to ask Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi, who gave permission to become General Dyer?

We want High Court-monitored probe," he added.

One person was killed and several were injured after police allegedly opened fire following ruckus during a procession of Goddess Durga on October 26 in Bihar's Munger.

The police claimed that the person died when someone from the crowd fired.

Police resorted to baton charge on a group carrying Goddess Durga for the immersion.

The injured were rushed to nearby hospital.

Around 20 policemen also sustained injuries during stone pelting.

The police also recovered three 'desi kattas' (country-made pistols) with some live cartridges.


