Comedian Jon Stewart to host Apple TV+ series

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:16s - Published 8 minutes ago

Former "Daily Show" host, Jon Stewart, will be returning to television on Apple's video streaming service Apple TV.

The company announced Tuesday Stewart will host and produce a current affairs series for Apple TV+, a subscription-based app that competes with copmanies like Netflix and Disney+.

This will be Stewart's first regular TV gig since his Emmy-award winning comedy talk-show ended in 2015.

Apple hasn't announced the show's title or when it will air, but the company said each episode will be an hour.

The show will cover daily news topics alongside Stewart's advocacy work, which has included better healthcare access for wounded veterans and first responders in the 9/11 attacks.

"Congress should be down here answering their questions." Apple also announced a new podcast to accompany the show.

Stewart's irreverent brand of political satire launched him into the spotlight when "The Daily Show" first aired in the late 1990s.

The Comedy Central series reached a nightly audience of over 2 million people.

Since the show ended, Stewart has appeared occasionally on talk shows and this year wrote and directed a political comedy movie called "Irresistible."