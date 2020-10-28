Bihar polls: BJP, NDA do what they promise, says PM Modi

Addressing a public rally at Raj Maidan in Darbhanga on October 28 ahead of Bihar elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "A grand Ram Temple is being built in Ayodhya.

Those in politics who used to ask us a date (of temple construction) are now compelled to applaud.

It is the identity of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and National Democratic Alliance (NDA), we do what we promise," PM Modi added.