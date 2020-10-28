Bihar polls: BJP, NDA do what they promise, says PM Modi

NDA ally HAM created a flutter on Monday with its leader Jitan Ram Manjhi demanding a judicial inquiry into the death of union minister Ram Vilas Paswan while pointing an accusing finger at Chirag Paswan, prompting the LJP chief to claim it was a "plot" by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to discredit him when the election was underway. Chirag Paswan, in an angry retort to Manjhi, said the former chief minister should ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the issue. Paswan jr. said Modi used to call him up every day to inquire after his late father when he was sick and hospitalized, sometimes to even inform him about the LJP founder's condition after talking to doctors attending to him. Watch the full video for more details.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a veiled attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav. Slamming the Mahagathbandhan leadership in the state, PM Modi said that the two 'Yuvaraj' are busy fighting to save their throne. The Prime Minister was addressing a rally in poll-bound Bihar's Chhapra. "Today, Bihar has 'double-engine ki sarkar' which is committed to development. On the other hand, there are two 'Yuvaraj' who are fighting to save their throne," he said. PM Modi is scheduled to address four rallies on Sunday. The first phase of Bihar elections to 71 seats was held on October 28. The remaining 172 assembly constituencies will go to polls on November 3 and November 7. The results are scheduled to be declared on November 10.
Jammu and Kashmir Police, Ganderbal SSP K Poswal while speaking to ANI informed that the terrorists used mobile apps and social media to approach youth and drag them down the lane of terrorism. K Poswal said, "These are terrorist associates who are a part of a criminal conspiracy. They attacked BJP's vice president. We have alerted the people who were in their target and have also provided them protection. And we will try to nail the whole system. They used a mobile apps and social media to approach youth to join terrorism. Probe revealed more attacks were being planned and they were in touch with their associates in Pakistan. We've recovered 2 pistols, magazines and ammunition, detonators and Pakistani flag."
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organised 'thana gherao' programme against killing of party's workers. They were protesting over the killings of party workers in the state. BJP blamed All India Trinamool Congress for killings of party's leaders.
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav attended "yuva naukri samvad" program on November 02 ahead of second round of voting for state assembly elections. In the event, Tejashwi Yadav promised to give jobs to 10 lakh people even if that required cutting of salaries of CM, ministers and MLAs. He said, "To give jobs to 10 lakh people, even if the salaries of the chief minister, ministers and MLAs need to be cut, then it will be done and jobs will be given."
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda held a massive roadshow in Bihar's Darbhanga on November 02. COVID-19 norms were flouted during the political rally. The first phase of the Bihar Assembly polls concluded on October 28, while the remaining two phases of voting are scheduled to be held on November 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on Nov 10.
During a press conference, LJP Chief Chirag Paswan targeted Chief Minister of Bihar. He said, "CM has been wearing 'Sushasan' babu tag for the last 15 years. But now, his loot is being exposed. He never spoke about Munger and doesn't speak a word on corruption. He is known as Paltiram as he was against Lalu and then formed govt with them in 2015."
Addressing a public rally at Raj Maidan in Darbhanga on October 28 ahead of Bihar elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "People of Bihar have resolved to defeat those who brought 'jungle raj' in the state, those who looted Bihar." "These are the people under whom the crime was rampant in the state," PM Modi added.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lashed out at the opposition during his speech at a rally in Darbhanga, Bihar. PM Modi said that past governments were only interested in commission and not in development work & connectivity projects. He urged people to vote for development work and reiterated his ‘Atmanirbhar Bihar’ pitch during the rally. PM Modi also raked up the Ram Temple issue and said that even those who played politics on the issue are now forced to applaud the efforts of the Modi government. He further took a jibe on the opposition over corruption and lack of development work. ‘Those who were in the government, their mantra was 'paisa hajam, pariyojana khatam'. They had so much love for word 'commission' that they never paid attention towards connectivity,’ he said. Voting began on 71 constituencies spread across 16 districts in the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections. The next two phases of polls are scheduled for 3rd November & 7th November. Watch the full video for all the details.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on November 02 informed that under construction road connecting Ayodhya and Sitamarhi is named Ram-Janki Marg. "A road is being constructed to connect Ayodhya and Sitamarhi which is named Ram-Janki Marg and can be travelled in 5-6 hours. I have especially come to congratulate and greet you all on the construction of Ram Mandir," said Yogi.
Bahujan Samaj Party chief reiterated her threat to ensure the defeat of Samajwadi Party candidates in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council elections. Mayawati said that her party would vote..
Ahead of second round of polling in state Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public rally in Bihar's Samastipur on November 01. During the rally, PM Modi announced fund of Rs..