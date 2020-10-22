Global  
 

‘Past governments were only interested in commission’: PM Modi in Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lashed out at the opposition during his speech at a rally in Darbhanga, Bihar.

PM Modi said that past governments were only interested in commission and not in development work & connectivity projects.

He urged people to vote for development work and reiterated his ‘Atmanirbhar Bihar’ pitch during the rally.

PM Modi also raked up the Ram Temple issue and said that even those who played politics on the issue are now forced to applaud the efforts of the Modi government.

He further took a jibe on the opposition over corruption and lack of development work.

‘Those who were in the government, their mantra was 'paisa hajam, pariyojana khatam'.

They had so much love for word 'commission' that they never paid attention towards connectivity,’ he said.

Voting began on 71 constituencies spread across 16 districts in the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections.

The next two phases of polls are scheduled for 3rd November & 7th November.

Watch the full video for all the details.


