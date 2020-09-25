Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Too early to say' how we celebrate Christmas

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 13:59s - Published
'Too early to say' how we celebrate Christmas

'Too early to say' how we celebrate Christmas

Environment Secretary George Eustice has told Kay Burley it's "too early to say" how Britons can celebrate Christmas this year.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Christmas toy sale dates revealed at Tesco, Argos, Asda, Aldi, Sainsbury's and Smyths

The Christmas 2020 toy sale dates have been revealed for Argos, Asda, Aldi, Sainsbury's, Smyths, The...
Hereford Times - Published

Christmas lights to be switched on early - everything we know

Christmas lights to be switched on early - everything we know Town leaders hope the early arrival of the illuminations will bring some much needed cheer
Bristol Post - Published

Christmas already? Expect 'unprecedented discounts' as LIÂ retailers launch holiday sales early

Store owners say they'll be launching holiday sales early in hopes of luring still-wary customers to...
Newsday - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Grinch Strikes Early Stealing Thousands Of Holiday Decorations Out Of Natomas [Video]

Grinch Strikes Early Stealing Thousands Of Holiday Decorations Out Of Natomas

The search is on for a grinch who is stealing holiday cheer this early in the year in Natomas as the thief stole a pickup truck and U-Haul trailer filled with decades of Christmas spirit.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 02:05Published
WEB EXTRA: Early Holiday Shopping [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Early Holiday Shopping

Christmas is still 10 weeks away, but the holiday shopping season is already underway. Here is a look at some trends and why many people say they are shopping early this year.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:28Published
Too soon? Xmas decorations hit UK shops [Video]

Too soon? Xmas decorations hit UK shops

At Martin's in Norfolk, England, early. Christmas sightings were seen on September 24.

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:12Published