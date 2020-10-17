'BJP wants to use Chirag, and then get rid of him,' says Congress' Bihar In-Charge

Addressing a public rally at Raj Maidan in Darbhanga on October 28 ahead of Bihar elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "A grand Ram Temple is being built in Ayodhya. Those in politics who used to ask us a date (of temple construction) are now compelled to applaud. It is the identity of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and National Democratic Alliance (NDA), we do what we promise," PM Modi added.
Opposition has hit out at the Nitish Kumar led Bihar government over the Munger firing incident where one person was killed and several others, including policemen were injured. Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi slammed Chief Minister Nitish and questioned if he had become ‘General Dyer’. Singhvi said that the firing during Durga idol immersion was condemnable and added that the state government had crossed all limits of barbarity. Singhvi added that the end of the Nitish Kumar government is near and people will throw them out from the state. He also questioned why the BJP, which always speaks about temples & priests, is silent on the firing on innocent devotees. A purported video of the incident shows security personnel baton-charging a group of people in the immersion procession. Meanwhile, the police have said that the one person who was killed was hit by a bullet fired by somebody from among the crowd. The incident comes as polling for the first phase in the state is now underway. Watch the full video for all the details.
Speaking to ANI in Patna on October 28, National President of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and Member of Parliament (MP) of Lok Sabha from Bihar's Jamui, Chirag Paswan spoke on Munger incident. Paswan said, "Who is responsible for the firing and lathi-charge incident in Munger? Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is now playing the role of General Dyer who ordered the Jallianwala Bagh massacre." "I am sure CM is responsible for the incident, an investigation should be done," he added.
Addressing a public rally at Raj Maidan in Darbhanga on October 28 ahead of Bihar elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "People of Bihar have resolved to defeat those who brought 'jungle raj' in the state, those who looted Bihar." "These are the people under whom the crime was rampant in the state," PM Modi added.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lashed out at the opposition during his speech at a rally in Darbhanga, Bihar. PM Modi said that past governments were only interested in commission and not in development work & connectivity projects. He urged people to vote for development work and reiterated his ‘Atmanirbhar Bihar’ pitch during the rally. PM Modi also raked up the Ram Temple issue and said that even those who played politics on the issue are now forced to applaud the efforts of the Modi government. He further took a jibe on the opposition over corruption and lack of development work. ‘Those who were in the government, their mantra was 'paisa hajam, pariyojana khatam'. They had so much love for word 'commission' that they never paid attention towards connectivity,’ he said. Voting began on 71 constituencies spread across 16 districts in the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections. The next two phases of polls are scheduled for 3rd November & 7th November. Watch the full video for all the details.
Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on October 27 slammed Haryana's Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar-led government over the 21-year-old college girl who was shot dead in broad daylight in Haryana's Ballabhgarh on Oct 26. He said, "45% crime against women increased in Haryana in 2 years. Haryana is number one in gang-rape. Khattar should feel ashamed as the girls are not safe in his state. Accused should be punished in 30 days." Mortal remains of the girl were handed over to her family in Faridabad. The two accused in the incident have been sent to two-day police custody.
Congress president Sonia Gandhi spoke in Delhi on October 27 ahead of Bihar polls. Gandhi said, "There is quality, talent, strength and power of constructing in Bihar's hands. But unemployment, migration, inflation, starvation gave them tears and blisters." "Words that can't be said have to be said with tears. Governments can't be formed on the basis of fear and crime," she added.
Congress president Sonia Gandhi spoke in Delhi on October 27 ahead of Bihar polls. Gandhi said, "High on power and its ego, current Bihar government has deviated from its path. Neither their saying nor doing is good." "Labourers are helpless, farmers are anxious and youth are disappointed. Public is with Congress Mahagathbandhan and it is the call of Bihar," she added.
Congress released manifesto for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections in Patna on October 21. Randeep Singh Surjewala, Raj Babbar, Shaktisinh Gohil and other party leaders were present at the event. The Assembly elections in Bihar will be held in three phases starting from October 28. The result will be declared on November 10.
'Mahagathbandhan' released its manifesto for the upcoming Bihar elections in Patna on October 17. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala and Shaktisinh Gohil and other leaders were also present. Bihar will go for three-phased elections starting from October 28 and results will be declared on November 10.
Speaking to ANI in Patna on October 28, Water Resources Department Minister of Bihar, Sanjay Kumar Jha spoke on Chirag Paswan. Jha said, "It has been proved that Chirag Paswan is Tejashwi Yadav's B team, now do we need to say anything more? To help Tejashwi, this entire game is being played." "Chirag Paswan has failed in 'reel' as well as in his real life," he added.
