'BJP wants to use Chirag, and then get rid of him,' says Congress' Bihar In-Charge

Congress' Bihar in-charge Shaktisinh Gohil on Chirag Paswan said that BJP wants to use Chirag to burn down Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's house and later get rid of him too.

Shaktisinh Gohil said, "BJP wants to keep 'Chirag' in their hand to light up their homes and burn down Nitish Ji's house.

They want to extinguish the 'Chirag' also.

So BJP wants to use Chirag first, and then get rid of him later."