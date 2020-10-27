Global  
 

Large protests after Philadelphia police shooting

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:00s
Large protests after Philadelphia police shooting

Large protests after Philadelphia police shooting

Protesters confronted police in a night of unrest in Philadelphia, after thefatal shooting of a black man by officers was caught on video.


Second night of clashes in Philadelphia after police kill Black man

 There was also widespread looting again. Police fatally shot Walter Wallace Jr. Monday.
CBS News
'Stop this violence:' father of Walter Wallace Jr. speaks [Video]

'Stop this violence:' father of Walter Wallace Jr. speaks

Walter Wallace Jr.'s father urged protesters Tuesday night to stop violence and chaos in Philadelphia.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:19

Philadelphia Protests Continue After Fatal Shooting by Police

 Demonstrators gathered in the streets for a second night after Walter Wallace Jr. was killed by two officers.
NYTimes.com

Philadelphia police ask residents to stay indoors as spurts of violence erupt during protests over the fatal police shooting of Walter Wallace Jr

The Philadelphia Police Department requested that residents in seven districts stay indoors as...
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •Delawareonline


Police Shooting Sparks Violent Protests In Philadelphia

Police Shooting Sparks Violent Protests In Philadelphia Watch VideoProtests erupted in Philadelphia overnight after police shot and killed Walter Wallace...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •MediaiteBrisbane TimesUpworthy


Protests erupt after Philadelphia police fatally shoot Black man

The Philadelphia police shooting of 27-year-old Walter Wallace, an incident that was captured on...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •SBSNYTimes.com



Violent protests erupt in Philadelphia after a Black man was fatally shot by police [Video]

Violent protests erupt in Philadelphia after a Black man was fatally shot by police

Police said the victim, Walter Wallace Jr., "advanced towards" officers with a knife, but it's not clear in bystander video.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 00:53
Protests After Police Shoot Black Man In Philadelphia [Video]

Protests After Police Shoot Black Man In Philadelphia

Cellphone video captured the moments police shot and killed a man they said came at them with a large knife. CBS News' Jericka Duncan has the latest.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:49
Several ATM Explosions Overnight In Philadelphia [Video]

Several ATM Explosions Overnight In Philadelphia

It comes after a night of looting and protests following a fatal police shooting.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:45