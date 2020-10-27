Large protests after Philadelphia police shooting
Protesters confronted police in a night of unrest in Philadelphia, after thefatal shooting of a black man by officers was caught on video.
'Stop this violence:' father of Walter Wallace Jr. speaksWalter Wallace Jr.'s father urged protesters Tuesday night to stop violence and chaos in Philadelphia.
Violent protests erupt in Philadelphia after a Black man was fatally shot by policePolice said the victim, Walter Wallace Jr., "advanced towards" officers with a knife, but it's not clear in bystander video.
Several ATM Explosions Overnight In PhiladelphiaIt comes after a night of looting and protests following a fatal police shooting.