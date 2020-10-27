Large protests after Philadelphia police shooting

Protesters confronted police in a night of unrest in Philadelphia, after thefatal shooting of a black man by officers was caught on video.

Demonstrators gathered in the streets for a second night after Walter Wallace Jr. was killed by two officers.

'Stop this violence:' father of Walter Wallace Jr. speaks Walter Wallace Jr.'s father urged protesters Tuesday night to stop violence and chaos in Philadelphia.

There was also widespread looting again. Police fatally shot Walter Wallace Jr. Monday.

The Philadelphia police shooting of 27-year-old Walter Wallace, an incident that was captured on...

The Philadelphia Police Department requested that residents in seven districts stay indoors as...