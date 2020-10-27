Global  
 

Video Credit: TomoNews US - Duration: 02:16s - Published
NASA Confirms Presence of Molecular Water on the Moon

WASHINGTON — NASA has for the first time confirmed the presence of molecular water on sunlit regions of the Moon, indicating that lunar water is more widespread than previously known.

The results were published in the latest issue of Nature Astronomy, along with a separate study that looked at how regions of permanent shadow on the Moon could keep water trapped on the lunar surface.

The water was detected in Clavius crater, located in the Moon's southern hemisphere and one of the largest craters visible from Earth.

To detect the water, NASA used its Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy, or SOFIA, a modified Boeing 747 that can carry a telescope into the stratosphere.

Before SOFIA's results, according to a press release published on NASA's website, scientists had found evidence of hydration in sunlit regions, but it was not clear if they had detected water or hydroxyl.


