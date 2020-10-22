Global  
 

Four migrants, including two children, drown after migrant boat sinks in English Channel

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 01:57s - Published
Four migrants, including two children, drown after migrant boat sinks in English Channel

Four migrants, including two children, drown after migrant boat sinks in English Channel

The small boat, carrying up to 20 Iranian nationals, was attempting the treacherous crossing from France to the UK, officials saidView on euronews


enuffsa1d

Steve Rogers Migrants have “no reason” to cross the Channel, @mpgeorgeeustice claimed today after four people including two chil… https://t.co/CzqdDVjpqy 5 minutes ago

talkRADIO

talkRADIO RT @talkRADIO: Four migrants, including two young children, died yesterday after their boat capsized in the Channel. Who is to blame? Watc… 8 minutes ago

cedge_mbe

Chris Edge MBE RT @BrexitBin: So tragic. "At least four people including two children drowned after a migrant boat sank in the English Channel near Calais… 26 minutes ago

StephenDrew72

Stephen Drew🔸🇪🇺 RT @StephenDrew72: I believe the deaths of four migrants, including two children aged five and eight are on my conscience as a British citi… 57 minutes ago

BeirnaertPhilip

Philip Beirnaert Via @euronews: Four migrants, including two children, drown after migrant boat sinks in English Channel https://t.co/R8YwGFy54E 58 minutes ago

gomurciaspain

GO WORLD NEWS 🇪🇺🌍🇪🇸🌍🇳🇱🌎🇧🇷🌏 Four dead including two children after migrant boat sinks in Channel https://t.co/oNGrMhWpUa #news #EUnews #migrants #uknews 1 hour ago

cumonpi1grim

Paul RT @cwtchcaerdydd: Four #migrants including children, 5 and 8, die in Channel after boat sinks. That this still goes on is unbelievable and… 1 hour ago

PaulHerzog3

Paul Herzog Four migrants, including two children aged 5 and 8, drowned while trying to cross the English channel https://t.co/yuNtyZL1s4 2 hours ago


