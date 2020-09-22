The Eastenders actor said hewanted "working class people" who have “lived a real life” to be givenresponsibility for how the UK is run.

Danny Dyer has told BBC Breakfast the coronavirus pandemic has proved “peoplewho went to Eton” are unable to run the country.

Danny Dyer : People who went to Eton can’t run this country

Gove: People must now work from home if they can Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove said people should now work from home ifthey can, in efforts to “restrain” social mixing as much as possible. “Ifpeople can work from home, they should,” he told BBC Breakfast. “But I stressthat it’s very important that those people whose jobs require them to be in aspecific workplace do so.”

Chancellor Rishi Sunak defends the Eat Out to Help Out scheme Chancellor Rishi Sunak defends the Eat Out To Help Out scheme on BBCBreakfast. He says the Government wants to "strive for normal" and aims tostrike a balance between protecting the economy and suppressing the virus.

First Minister of Wales: Lockdown designed deliberately to be 'short but very sharp' First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford has insisted that the “firebreak”lockdown in Wales will end on November 9 and is designed deliberately to be“short but very sharp”. He told BBC Breakfast that the effects of thelockdown, which begins at 6pm on Friday, will not be seen within the two-weekperiod but after it.

Business Minister 'concerned' over MP claims that northern England regions are being left behind Business Minister Nadhim Zahawi tells BBC Breakfast that he is concerned aboutthe claims from some MPs that regions in northern England are being 'leftbehind'.

