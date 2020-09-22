Danny Dyer: People who went to Eton can’t run this country

Global  
 

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Danny Dyer has told BBC Breakfast the coronavirus pandemic has proved “peoplewho went to Eton” are unable to run the country.

The Eastenders actor said hewanted "working class people" who have “lived a real life” to be givenresponsibility for how the UK is run.


