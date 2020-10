jrnmariano RT @BloodofZeus: Some great insight from @GymnasticPen Blood of Zeus is now live, only on Netflix! #2DAnimation #GreekMythology https://t.… 37 seconds ago

Mir RT @IGN: Netflix's first season of Blood of Zeus is a gorgeous and thrilling new take on Greek mythology. Our review: https://t.co/qw0AUQL… 6 minutes ago

β™οΈŽ β™ŠοΈŽ β™“οΈŽ β™‘ Need me a blood of Zeus season 2 asap @netflix 10 minutes ago

♠️ RT @MANEAT3RR: THIS IS APOLLO AND ARTEMIS FROM THE BLOOD OF ZEUS, ITS A NEW ANIME FROM NETFLIX, APOLLO IS BI IN THE SHOW, LOOK HOW PRETTY T… 13 minutes ago

πŸ‘ Blood of Zeus now on Netflix guys, grabe yung budget sa animation hahaha 18 minutes ago

Markaveli Blood of Zeus on Netflix, thank me later πŸ‘ŒπŸΌπŸ‘ŒπŸΌ 24 minutes ago

Anthony Fitzgerald @IfyNwadiwe have you heard of the new anime on @netflix called Blood of Zeus? Interested on your thoughts on it! 25 minutes ago