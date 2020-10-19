Global  
 

Michel Barnier attends trade talks in London

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:33s - Published
The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier has attended ongoing trade talks with the UK government in Westminster this morning.

Mr Barnier said the trade negotiations were 'working progress' when asked how they were going.

Report by Etemadil.

The EU's Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier is to continue post-Brexit trade talks with Lord David Frost in London. The UK left the EU on January 31st but has continued to follow EU rules throughout the transition period while a trade agreement is agreed. Report by Alibhaiz.

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has said a decision by EU chiefnegotiator Michel Barnier to stay on in London this week to continue talks ona post-Brexit trade deal is a “very good sign”. The talks had been expected toswitch to Brussels but it is reported that Mr Barnier is to remain in the UKuntil Wednesday – in part because of the high coronavirus infection rates inthe Belgian capital. Mr Lewis told BBC1’s The Andrew Marr Show: “The fact thatMichel Barnier has outlined in the last week or so that they are going to comeback and do these intensive negotiations, he recognises the EU do need tomove, and that he is staying through to next week, is totally a very goodsign. “We have got to make sure that it is a deal that works not just for ourpartners in Europe – we want to have a very good relationship with themobviously – but one that works for the United Kingdom. “I think there is agood chance that we can get a deal but I think it is for the EU to understandthat it is for them to move as well.”

Brexit: Michel Barnier to remain in UK for further trade talks

 The EU's chief negotiator was due to return to Brussels later, but further talks are now planned.
BBC News
Chief EU Negotiator Michel Barnier has left London after today's Brexit negotiations with Sir David Frost. Report by Odonovanc.

DreamToys in London showcases the top 12 toys ahead of Christmas as chosen byan independent committee of retailers and the Toy Retailers Association. Thetoy industry has faced challenges to adapt to changing consumer habits duringthe coronavirus lockdown, and keeping stores safe for customers. Interviewwith Gary Grant, committee chairman.

Asymptomatic virus sufferers lose antibodies sooner: study

 London: Asymptomatic coronavirus sufferers appear to lose detectable antibodies sooner than people who have exhibited COVID-19 symptoms, according to one of the..
WorldNews

 Mario Lanza musical "Because You're Mine" premiered in London with A-list attendees. (Oct. 27)
 
The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

"We have to act now [against Turkey]," said Weber. "Words are not any more enough. And we must use our economic power."

Post-Brexit trade deal ‘likely but will not be easy’

 Ireland’s Foreign Affairs Minister has said a post-Brexit trade deal is “likely” but it will not be easy. Simon Coveney described talks between the EU and..
WorldNews

 President Emmanuel Macron defended a cartoonist's right to caricature religious leaders in the wake of a French teacher's murder.
Brexit border software developers warn of delays

 Software designed to solve post-Brexit border friction is unlikely to be ready in time, they say.
BBC News

Environment Secretary George Eustice says it won't be a normal Christmas this year and admitted that parts of the country may be under different levels of restrictions over the festive period. It comes amid calls from Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey to limit confusion and ask all four nations to standardise their Covid-19 restrictions for Christmas. Report by Etemadil.

Ankhi Das: Facebook India's policy head quits amid hate speech row

 Ankhi Das was at the centre of recent allegations that Facebook allowed hate speech on its platform.
BBC News

Facebook says suspected Iranian hackers behind U.S. election threats operated in 2019

 By Jack Stubbs LONDON (Reuters) - Iranian hackers suspected of emailing threatening messages to U.S. voters last week and spreading false information about..
WorldNews

Trump campaign 'Election Day is Today' ads removed by Facebook

 The Trump campaign tested the limits of Facebook's ban on new political ads in the last week of the 2020 election but Facebook removed them.
USATODAY.com

The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier was greeted by a Donald Trump impersonator as he arrived for Brexit trade talks with his UK counterpart Lord Frost in London this afternoon.

Michel Barnier arrives in London at St Pancras International ahead of talksover a trade deal with the UK.

The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier told reporters that it was "very important" to be back negotiating a trade deal and "every day counts" as he arrived in London for talks with his UK

