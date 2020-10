Dodgers celebrations in LA see cyclist knocked over in hit-and-run incident



Chaos erupted in Los Angeles last night (October 27) when a cyclist was struck by a car in a hit-and-run following the LA Dodgers World Series victory.

Fireworks and fires set off as fans celebrate Los Angeles Dodgers' World Series win



Los Angeles Dodgers fans let off fireworks and set a dumpster on fire as they celebrated their team's first World Series title since 1988.