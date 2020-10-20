HT Explains: As Bihar votes, here are all the key details you need to know

The narrative around the Bihar assembly polls, starting today, has shifted from being seen as a straightforward contest where an NDA victory was all but inevitable to a close contest, with anti-incumbency and the emergence of new players.

In this edition of HT explains, Roshan Kishor and Prashant Jha examine the personalities, social equations, issues, and possible outcomes in Bihar