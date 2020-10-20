Global  
 

HT Explains: As Bihar votes, here are all the key details you need to know

The narrative around the Bihar assembly polls, starting today, has shifted from being seen as a straightforward contest where an NDA victory was all but inevitable to a close contest, with anti-incumbency and the emergence of new players.

In this edition of HT explains, Roshan Kishor and Prashant Jha examine the personalities, social equations, issues, and possible outcomes in Bihar


Rahul Gandhi quickly joins rally attendee shouting 'pakoras', says 'you should offer some to Modi, Nitish [Video]

Congress Rahul Gandhi on October 28 addressed a public rally in Valmiki Nagar. After hearing a person shouting in the crowd that PM Modi said fry pakoras, Rahul Gandhi asked him, "Did you fry pakoras? You should offer some to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi when they come here next."

Bihar elections: 'What will happen to COVID funds if they win,' PM Modi targets opposition [Video]

As first phase of Bihar elections is underway, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public rally in Muzaffarpur. He said, "You can imagine what will happen to the funds for COVID-19 if they come to power... What else can people of Bihar expect from the 'Yuvraj' (prince) of 'Jungle Raj', given their past record. You know them better than I do."

Former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi casts his vote in Gaya [Video]

Former chief minister of Bihar Jitan Ram Manjhi cast his vote at a polling booth in Gaya during the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections held today. He said, "Out of 71 seats in phase-1, NDA will comfortably win around 50 seats."

'Why are you so ashamed of your parents' photo?' Ravi Shankar Prasad asks RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav

 Prasad along with BJP national president JP Nadda campaigned for NDA's candidate from Purnia constituency on Monday.
BJP posters leave out Nitish Kumar, spark row on polls eve

 Curiously, the dropping of Nitish’s photo has also happened three days ahead of PM Modi’s second leg of electioneering on October 28 — he will address..
HT Explains I Delhi Pollution: All You Need to know [Video]

In the inaugural edition of HT Explains, HT’s editor in chief R Sukumar speaks to Prashant Jha about the worsening air quality in Delhi-NCR annually, the factors driving it, and what can be done to address it.

GauriRP1

Gauri. R. P. RT @htTweets: #HTExplains | As Bihar votes, HT's @Roshanjnu and @prashantktm talk about all the key details you need to know. Watch #Biha… 1 hour ago

htTweets

Hindustan Times #HTExplains | As Bihar votes, HT's @Roshanjnu and @prashantktm talk about all the key details you need to know. Wat… https://t.co/Igi8X8u8PX 1 hour ago

htTweets

Hindustan Times HT Explains: As Bihar votes, here are all the key details you need to know https://t.co/nPezcMvVnU 3 hours ago


‘Have you become General Dyer?’: Opposition slams Nitish over Munger firing [Video]

Opposition has hit out at the Nitish Kumar led Bihar government over the Munger firing incident where one person was killed and several others, including policemen were injured. Congress leader..

BJP Bihar manifesto: Free Covid vaccine; focus on jobs & l Key details [Video]

The BJP has released its manifesto for the upcoming Bihar Assembly Election and the focus seems to be on jobs, healthcare and the education sector. The manifesto was released by Union Finance Minister..

How Nitish Kumar and Chirag Paswan figure in BJP’s Bihar game plan [Video]

The Bihar Assembly election is approaching and the main battle is between the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. While BJP & the JDU are fighting the Bihar polls together, there is a lot of speculation about..

