HT Explains: As Bihar votes, here are all the key details you need to know
The narrative around the Bihar assembly polls, starting today, has shifted from being seen as a straightforward contest where an NDA victory was all but inevitable to a close contest, with anti-incumbency and the emergence of new players.
In this edition of HT explains, Roshan Kishor and Prashant Jha examine the personalities, social equations, issues, and possible outcomes in Bihar
Congress Rahul Gandhi on October 28 addressed a public rally in Valmiki Nagar. After hearing a person shouting in the crowd that PM Modi said fry pakoras, Rahul Gandhi asked him, "Did you fry pakoras? You should offer some to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi when they come here next."
As first phase of Bihar elections is underway, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public rally in Muzaffarpur. He said, "You can imagine what will happen to the funds for COVID-19 if they come to power... What else can people of Bihar expect from the 'Yuvraj' (prince) of 'Jungle Raj', given their past record. You know them better than I do."
Former chief minister of Bihar Jitan Ram Manjhi cast his vote at a polling booth in Gaya during the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections held today. He said, "Out of 71 seats in phase-1, NDA will comfortably win around 50 seats."
