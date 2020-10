These women changed Hollywood! Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Duration: 02:36s - Published 1 day ago These women changed Hollywood! More and more women are taking a stand in Hollywood and earning better roles.Over the years, many women have helped to change Hollywood for the better by marking a number of firsts in the entertainment world.Here are 5 women who have created better opportunities for aspiring girls... 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend