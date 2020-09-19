Bihar elections: 'What will happen to COVID funds if they win,' PM Modi targets opposition

Congress Rahul Gandhi on October 28 addressed a public rally in Valmiki Nagar. He took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on unemployment issue in the state. He said that the youth of Bihar don't get jobs in the state; they have to move out of the state for jobs. Gandhi said to youths that don't think they lack in anything rather CM Kumar and PM Modi lack in providing employment to them in Bihar.
Congress Rahul Gandhi on October 28 addressed a public rally in Valmiki Nagar. After hearing a person shouting in the crowd that PM Modi said fry pakoras, Rahul Gandhi asked him, "Did you fry pakoras? You should offer some to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi when they come here next."
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia during a press conference on October 28 informed that schools in national capital will remain closed until further notice in view of COVID spread. "There is a scope of COVID spread if schools are permitted to open. Thus, in view of coronavirus situation, all schools in Delhi to remain close," said Manish Sisodia.
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodi said that schools in the capital will remain closed till further orders. He said that Covid cases have witnessed a spike in places where schools have been opened and added that he has been advised by many parents and teachers to not allow schools to open. 'We keep getting feedback from parents that they are really concerned about whether it is safe to reopen schools. It is not. Wherever schools have reopened, COVID-19 cases among children have risen. So we have decided that as of now schools in the national capital will not reopen. They will continue to be closed till further orders,' Sisodia said. Universities and schools across the country have been closed since March 16, when the Centre announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as part of measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Son of senior Congress leader RV Devaraj and a Congress corporator, Yuvraj reached Central Crime Branch (CCB) office in Bengaluru in connection with a drug case on September 19. He was summoned by the CCB for questioning today in the Sandalwood drug racket. Following the arrest of Kannada actresses Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani in this connection, the CCB had conducted a series of raids across the country.
