Bihar elections: 'What will happen to COVID funds if they win,' PM Modi targets opposition

As first phase of Bihar elections is underway, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public rally in Muzaffarpur.

He said, "You can imagine what will happen to the funds for COVID-19 if they come to power... What else can people of Bihar expect from the 'Yuvraj' (prince) of 'Jungle Raj', given their past record.

You know them better than I do."


Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

'Kami Bihar ke yuva main nahi Nitish, Modi main hai': Rahul on unemployment [Video]

'Kami Bihar ke yuva main nahi Nitish, Modi main hai': Rahul on unemployment

Congress Rahul Gandhi on October 28 addressed a public rally in Valmiki Nagar. He took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on unemployment issue in the state. He said that the youth of Bihar don't get jobs in the state; they have to move out of the state for jobs. Gandhi said to youths that don't think they lack in anything rather CM Kumar and PM Modi lack in providing employment to them in Bihar.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:36Published
Rahul Gandhi quickly joins rally attendee shouting 'pakoras', says 'you should offer some to Modi, Nitish [Video]

Rahul Gandhi quickly joins rally attendee shouting 'pakoras', says 'you should offer some to Modi, Nitish

Congress Rahul Gandhi on October 28 addressed a public rally in Valmiki Nagar. After hearing a person shouting in the crowd that PM Modi said fry pakoras, Rahul Gandhi asked him, "Did you fry pakoras? You should offer some to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi when they come here next."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:18Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Oxford University students warned over Covid rule breaches

 There have been 30 confirmed cases at the Oxford University site and "several infringements" to rules.
BBC News
COVID: 'Delhi schools to remain shut until further notice,' informs Manish Sisodia [Video]

COVID: 'Delhi schools to remain shut until further notice,' informs Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia during a press conference on October 28 informed that schools in national capital will remain closed until further notice in view of COVID spread. "There is a scope of COVID spread if schools are permitted to open. Thus, in view of coronavirus situation, all schools in Delhi to remain close," said Manish Sisodia.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:57Published
‘Delhi schools to remain closed till further orders’: Manish Sisodia [Video]

‘Delhi schools to remain closed till further orders’: Manish Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodi said that schools in the capital will remain closed till further orders. He said that Covid cases have witnessed a spike in places where schools have been opened and added that he has been advised by many parents and teachers to not allow schools to open. ‘We keep getting feedback from parents that they are really concerned about whether it is safe to reopen schools. It is not. Wherever schools have reopened, COVID-19 cases among children have risen. So we have decided that as of now schools in the national capital will not reopen. They will continue to be closed till further orders,’ Sisodia said. Universities and schools across the country have been closed since March 16, when the Centre announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as part of measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. Universities and schools across the country have been closed since March 16, when the Centre announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as part of measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:43Published

Bihar Bihar State in Eastern India


Muzaffarpur Muzaffarpur City in Bihar, India

Bihar Election 2020: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi to hold rallies today for second round of campaigning

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold election rallies in Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur and Patna and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address two public..
DNA

BJP posters leave out Nitish Kumar, spark row on polls eve

 Curiously, the dropping of Nitish’s photo has also happened three days ahead of PM Modi’s second leg of electioneering on October 28 — he will address..
IndiaTimes
Two coaches of train derailed in Muzaffarpur, no casualties reported [Video]

Two coaches of train derailed in Muzaffarpur, no casualties reported

Two coaches of a train were derailed in Muzaffarpur on October 21. The Gorakhpur-Kolkata Puja Special train was derailed between Silaut and Siho stations. No casualties have been reported so far.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:08Published

Yuvraj Singh Yuvraj Singh Indian cricketer

Sandalwood drug racket: Congress corporator Yuvraj joins CCB probe in Bengaluru [Video]

Sandalwood drug racket: Congress corporator Yuvraj joins CCB probe in Bengaluru

Son of senior Congress leader RV Devaraj and a Congress corporator, Yuvraj reached Central Crime Branch (CCB) office in Bengaluru in connection with a drug case on September 19. He was summoned by the CCB for questioning today in the Sandalwood drug racket. Following the arrest of Kannada actresses Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani in this connection, the CCB had conducted a series of raids across the country.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:11Published

COVID-19: PM Modi requests voters to follow precautionary measures amid Bihar polls [Video]

COVID-19: PM Modi requests voters to follow precautionary measures amid Bihar polls

Addressing a public rally at Raj Maidan in Darbhanga on October 28 ahead of Bihar elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Today first phase of polling is underway. I would like to request..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:30Published
PM Modi providing free ration to 9 crores Bihar citizens during COVID-19, not 'lalten': Smriti Irani [Video]

PM Modi providing free ration to 9 crores Bihar citizens during COVID-19, not 'lalten': Smriti Irani

Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani addressed a public rally in Bodh Gaya on October 26. "There was a time in Bihar when leaders made money from fodder and poor slept empty..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:48Published
Coronavirus: Union Minister says 'all citizens will get free Covid vaccine'|Oneindia News [Video]

Coronavirus: Union Minister says 'all citizens will get free Covid vaccine'|Oneindia News

In an attempt to douse the fire ignited over the promise of free vaccine in its manifesto in the poll bound Bihar, Now Union Minister Pratap Sarangi on Sunday said that all people of the country will..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:10Published