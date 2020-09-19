Bihar elections: 'What will happen to COVID funds if they win,' PM Modi targets opposition

‘Delhi schools to remain closed till further orders’: Manish Sisodia



Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodi said that schools in the capital will remain closed till further orders. He said that Covid cases have witnessed a spike in places where schools have been opened and added that he has been advised by many parents and teachers to not allow schools to open. 'We keep getting feedback from parents that they are really concerned about whether it is safe to reopen schools. It is not. Wherever schools have reopened, COVID-19 cases among children have risen. So we have decided that as of now schools in the national capital will not reopen. They will continue to be closed till further orders,' Sisodia said. Universities and schools across the country have been closed since March 16, when the Centre announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as part of measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

