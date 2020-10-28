Local insurance company gives away free meals

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published 1 hour ago

Those here in the winston county community affected by coronavirus.... molina healthcare insurance company is here today giving out free food and childrens activities.

"when we first got here this morning there was actually a line."

And families in cars continued to pull up for their free hot meals molina manager michele jones says local volunteers came together to help anyone in need "anybody that wants to come and get a meal, we are happy to help anybody out today."

Molina health care held the food giveaway at the hudson place living community "this is a low income housing community so we accept people with section 8 and low incomes."

Housing manager courtney miller says molina health care, hudson housing, and big s bar b que gave away free meals and childrens books to help everyone that may be struggling through the pandemic.

"you know no matter what's going on, the type of situation we going through right now, this pandemic, we want to be able to help out community.

Reporting in winston county erin wilson wtva 9 news drivers