Milwaukee County Dept. on Aging gives seniors free rides to the polls Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 01:59s - Published 19 minutes ago Milwaukee County Dept. on Aging gives seniors free rides to the polls For the first time in its history, the Milwaukee County Department on Aging is offering seniors 60 and older a free ride to the polls or the DMV if they need a photo ID. 0

