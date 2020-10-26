Global  
 

The Moon Is Host to Both Water and Ice, New Research Confirms

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO
The Moon Is Host to Both Water and Ice, New Research Confirms

The Moon Is Host to Both Water and Ice, New Research Confirms

Two studies reporting the findings were published on Monday in the journal, 'Nature Astronomy'.


Frozen water discovered in more places on Moon, scientists confirm [Video]

Frozen water discovered in more places on Moon, scientists confirm

The discovery of reserves of ice water on the Moon could mean future lunar bases will be able to access drinking water.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)

NASA Discovers Water on Moon’s Sunlit Surface

 The National Space and Aeronautics Administration (NASA) on Monday, 26 October, confirmed the presence of water on the sunlit surface of the Moon. NASA’s..
WorldNews

Moon holds more water in more places than ever thought

 The moon's shadowed, frigid nooks and crannies may hold frozen water in more places and in larger quantities than previously suspected. And for the first time,..
New Zealand Herald

Water ice on the Moon may be easier to reach than we thought, new studies claim

Water ice on the Moon may be easier to reach than we thought, new studies claim Photo by LUIS ACOSTA/AFP via Getty Images New observations of the Moon reveal that lunar water may...
The Verge


