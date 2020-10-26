The Moon Is Host to Both Water and Ice, New Research Confirms Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:57s - Published 15 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:57s - Published The Moon Is Host to Both Water and Ice, New Research Confirms Two studies reporting the findings were published on Monday in the journal, 'Nature Astronomy'. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Moon Earth's natural satellite Frozen water discovered in more places on Moon, scientists confirm



The discovery of reserves of ice water on the Moon could mean future lunar bases will be able to access drinking water.View on euronews Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 01:41 Published on January 1, 1970 NASA Discovers Water on Moon’s Sunlit Surface The National Space and Aeronautics Administration (NASA) on Monday, 26 October, confirmed the presence of water on the sunlit surface of the Moon. NASA’s..

WorldNews 1 day ago Moon holds more water in more places than ever thought The moon's shadowed, frigid nooks and crannies may hold frozen water in more places and in larger quantities than previously suspected. And for the first time,..

New Zealand Herald 2 days ago

Related news from verified sources Water ice on the Moon may be easier to reach than we thought, new studies claim Photo by LUIS ACOSTA/AFP via Getty Images New observations of the Moon reveal that lunar water may...

The Verge - Published 2 days ago



